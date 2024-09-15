Zelenskyy’s office refutes Bild’s claims of partial ceasefire plan, reaffirms victory plan

The German newspaper Bild wrote that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was ready to accept localized ceasefires on parts of the frontline, but his adviser denied this.

This case underscores the critical nature of war strategy communications. It also serves as a reminder of the importance of verifying information in the complex landscape of wartime diplomacy, media reporting, and possible misinformation or disinformation.

On the morning of 15 September, Ukrainian and Russian media quoted German Bild, which referred to the so-called “Zelenskyy peace plan.”

According to the newspaper, Zelenskyy will travel to the United States in the coming weeks to present his strategy to US President Joe Biden, as well as presidential candidates Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.

The newspaper writes that the proposal allegedly includes both a demand to allow strikes by Western long-range weapons deep into Russia and Ukraine’s readiness to agree to localized ceasefires in certain areas of the frontline – which could possibly lead to a temporary freeze on the situation.

Bild has not seen the Victory Plan

In a comment to Ukrainska Pravda, presidential communications advisor Dmytro Lytvyn assures that this is not true, and Bild could not have seen the document.

“Bild spread a fake. Bild has not seen the Victory Plan, and of the few people who are currently involved in the preparation of the Victory Plan, none of them have spoken to Bild,” Zelenskyy’s advisor said.

Lytvyn continued, saying that ”No one will give the Russians Minsk-3 or any other format. Ukraine is against any freezing of the war, and the Ukrainian authorities are saying this at all levels. And it is important for us that the United States supports Ukraine’s Victory Plan, not capitulation or freezing.”

Furthermore, the advisor stated that ”The Victory Plan will be presented to the United States first, because the United States is able to ensure the implementation of its content.”

