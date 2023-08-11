Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

Third mission of American surgeons will provide free face and neck surgeries for Ukrainians

Face to Face mission in partnership with the Nezlamni rehabilitation center comes to Ukraine to provide free surgeries for Ukrainians
byIryna Voichuk
11/08/2023
1 minute read
face to face
Face to Face mission in Ukraine. Credit: Lviv City Council
In November 2023, a team of American plastic surgeons will perform free reconstructive surgery in Lviv for the Ukrainian military and civilians who have suffered facial and neck injuries as part of the Face to Face project, Lviv City Council announced on its website.

Face to Face mission in Ukraine. Credit: Lviv City Council

The American doctors and their Ukrainian colleagues will select patients for reconstructive surgery on the face and neck. For patients selected to participate in the mission, the surgery and stay in the clinic will be free of charge, Lviv authorities said.

doctor face to face
Face to Face mission in Ukraine. Credit: Lviv City Council

This is the third Face to Face mission in Ukraine, which has previously operated on 50 patients and consulted another 80.

From 16 September to 24, Ukraine’s Razom for Ukraine NGO organized a medical mission for a group of 11 American doctors and nurses from the AAFPRS (American Academy of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery) to perform advanced reconstructive surgery and corrective plastic procedures on patients affected by Russia’s war against Ukraine. In the spirit of cooperation and learning, American and Ukrainian colleagues worked side by side at the Ivano-Frankivsk Regional Clinical Hospital.

“There were a large number of applications, but only the 34 most complicated ones could be selected. Not only did the patients need all of the supporting medical documentation for the screening process, but they also had to be physically able to withstand long hours of complicated surgeries,” Razom for Ukraine said.

Such missions allow Ukrainian civilians and military personnel with serious facial and neck injuries to receive specialized treatment without leaving Ukraine, which is especially important given the patients’ health state.

Face to Face mission in Ukraine. Credit: Lviv City Council
