The Latest

Russian army shells Kherson Oblast, killing six, injuring nine

Almost each day Russian forces shell settlements of Kherson Oblast, killing and injuring civilians. On 21 September, the shelling claimed the lives of six people.
byIryna Voichuk
21/09/2023
1 minute read
Civilians killed in the Russian shelling of Kherson Oblast on 21 September. Credit: Prosecutor’s Office of Kherson Oblast
On 21 September, Russian troops repeatedly shelled the city of Kherson and Kherson Oblast, killing six civilians and wounding another nine, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin reported.

During the night, the Russian army shelled residential areas of the city of Kherson, hitting a dormitory building. The attack killed two men and one woman and injured at least five other people.

According to Prokudin, Russians shelled the village of Kizomys overnight with incendiary munitions, destroying three households and outbuildings.

Consequences of Russian shelling of the village of Kizomys, Kherson region, on 21 September. Credit: Oleksandr Prokudin/TG channel 

In the afternoon, Russian troops shelled the village of Bilozerka near Kherson, killing one civilian and wounding two, Prosecutor’s Office of Kherson Oblast reported.

“A family suffered from shelling by the Russian occupation army. The head of the family was killed. His wife and mother were hospitalized.”

Consequences of Russian shelling of Kherson Oblast, on 21 September. Credit: Prosecutor’s Office of Kherson Oblast

According to the Prosecutor’s Office report, one local resident was killed in the shelling of Lvove village and a 58-year-old man was killed in the Darivska Hromada.

Civilians killed in the Russian shelling of Kherson Oblast on 21 September. Credit: Prosecutor’s Office of Kherson Oblast

“As of 4:30 p.m., six civilians were killed in the Kherson Oblast during the day due to hostile shelling. Another nine people were wounded.”

