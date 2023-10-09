NATO Parliamentary Assembly says Ukraine’s membership in the Alliance is best way to deter future Russian aggression

NATO has denounced “in the strongest terms” Russia’s “unprovoked and brutal” war on Ukraine, a new resolution “Delivering on the Vilnius Summit Decisions: Accelerating NATO’s Adaptation, Supporting Ukraine” adopted at an annual session of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly in Copenhagen.

The Assembly condemned targeting population centers and civilian infrastructure, including strikes on food storage and transportation facilities, war crimes, crimes against humanity, and reported acts of genocide in illegally occupied territories of Ukraine committed by the Russian state which “under its current regime is a terrorist one,” the resolution says.

In addition, members of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly have stated they are convinced that Ukraine’s membership of NATO “is the best way to deter future Russian aggression,” dditng that “Ukraine’s Euro-Atlantic integration would contribute to Allied collective defense.”

The Assembly has welcomed the Vilnius Summit decision to streamline and upgrade Ukraine’s NATO integration process by removing the requirement to obtain a Membership Action Plan and establishing the NATO-Ukraine Council.

“NATO should have a clear vision on how the war in Ukraine must end and stand with Ukraine until Ukraine’s victory is achieved,” the document reads.

The Assembly condemned Russia’s continuing conduct and escalation of its illegal, unprovoked, and brutal war, including regularly and overtly targeting population centers and civilian infrastructure, such as food storage and transportation facilities, and systematically committing numerous and atrocious war crimes, crimes against humanity and reported acts of genocide in illegally occupied territories. It also reiterated its position that “the Russian state, under its current regime, is a terrorist one.”

The Assembly has also called on the governments and parliaments of the Alliance to increase their support to Ukraine, by accelerating deliveries of of advanced weapons that Ukraine needs to protect itself and to restore territorial integrity, including long-range missiles and multipurpose fighter aircraft, and to sustain assistance for as long as it takes “for Ukraine to prevail.”

The resolution called for joint work toward the establishment of a special tribunal to prosecute Russia’s crime of aggression and expand sanctions on Russia.

Speaking at the NATO Parliamentary Assembly, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged the world to deal with terrorism, comparing the Hamas attack on Israel with the similar tactics used by Russian troops, including violence against civilians and missile strikes.

On 9 October, Ukrainian defense intelligence said Russia provided Hamas militants with US- and EU-manufactured trophy weapons they captured during the hostilities in Ukraine.