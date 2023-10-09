Zelenskyy calls on NATO to unite against terrorism as Hamas fighting intensifies

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has urged the world to deal with terrorism at the NATO Parliamentary Assembly, comparing the Hamas attack on Israel with the similar tactics used by Russian troops, including violence against civilians and missile strikes.

On 9 October, Ukrainian defense intelligence said Russia provided Hamas militants with US- and EU-manufactured trophy weapons they captured during the hostilities in Ukraine.

Speaking via video link, the Ukrainian leader pointed to the role of Russia and Iran in the war in Israel.

“We see who in the world is trying to replace the power of international law with the horror of blood and disasters. We see whose deliberate investments in terror are destroying the lives of different peoples in a vast area from Belarus to Mali.” “Iran can’t say it has nothing to do with what is going on in Ukraine if it sells “shaheds” to Russia. Iran can’t say it has nothing to do with what is going on in Israel if its officials claim the support of what is going on in Israel,” Zelenskyy said.

The Ukrainian president said the world must not give terror a single chance, adding that Europe and the US should stand strong for lasting peace.

“Let everyone who sponsors terror feel the power of our wrath. And let everyone who needs help defending themselves against terror feel the power of our solidarity. We must all be able to promise our children that we will leave them a world ruled not by the blood shed by evil, but by freedom guaranteed by law,” Zelenskyy stated.

Earlier, the spokesman for Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Oleh Nikolenko, said a Ukrainian boy was injured in Sderot, Israel, during the recent HAMAS terrorist attack.

Five missing Ukrainian citizens were found in southern Israel, while there are not yet confirmed reports on three other killed Ukrainians.