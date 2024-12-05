Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Russia’s navy-escorted tanker targets Bundeswehr helicopter with warning flares in Baltic

Last week, a Russian tanker fired signal ammunition at a German army helicopter conducting surveillance in the Baltic Sea, escalating tensions in the region.
byYuri Zoria
05/12/2024
2 minute read
russia's navy-escorted tanker targets bundeswehr helicopter warning flares baltic lng north air (imo 9953509) linked novatek part shadow fleet vesselfindercom 4 zeit online reported incident sea involving german russian germany's
LNG tanker North Air (IMO: 9953509), linked to Russia’s Novatek, part of Russia’s “shadow fleet”. Illustrative photo: vesselfinder.com
Russia’s navy-escorted tanker targets Bundeswehr helicopter with warning flares in Baltic

On 4 December, Zeit Online reported an incident in the Baltic Sea involving a German Bundeswehr helicopter and a Russian tanker. Germany’s Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock reportedly said that the crew of the Russian tanker fired signal ammunition at the helicopter, likely to deter its actions. The helicopter was reportedly conducting surveillance over the area, according to dpa.

To bypass the Western sanctions on Russian oil exports over its invasion of Ukraine, Moscow uses the so-called “shadow fleet” of tankers. Amid increased Baltic Sea surveillance by NATO to protect critical infrastructure, recent damage to two communication cables has sparked suspicions of Russian sabotage, with Moscow denying involvement despite NATO’s accusations of hybrid attacks since the 2022 full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

A spokesperson from Germany’s Ministry of Defense declined to comment on the specific details of the incident, Zeit said. However, the spokesperson noted that violations of air or sea regulations were not uncommon and “then it is a matter of the navy or the air force reacting calmly and de-escalating.”

Signal ammunition is generally used in emergency situations, and it is rare for it to be fired outside such contexts. Baerbock mentioned the tanker was reportedly accompanied by a Russian warship during the incident, though no specific details were provided about the warship’s role.

Baerbock also raised concerns about ships operating in the Baltic Sea that may be attempting to circumvent sanctions related to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. While no direct evidence was found to link the tanker involved in the incident to Russia’s sanctions-evading “shadow fleet,” NATO sources indicated that the German frigate with the on-board helicopter was not operating under NATO’s authority during the event.

In light of this and other regional concerns, Baerbock announced plans to increase surveillance in the Baltic Sea. This includes focusing on critical infrastructure such as pipelines and data cables, which are increasingly vulnerable to hybrid threats from Russia and its allies.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!