Ukraine’s Intel: Russia plans to accuse Ukraine of selling Western weapons to Hamas

Russian special services handed over to Hamas militants trophy weapons made in the United States and the European Union captured during the fighting in Ukraine, according to Ukraine’s intelligence (HUR).

Ukraine’s intelligence warned that Russia plans to discredit Ukraine to influence public opinion in the countries that provide military support to Ukraine and stop the provision of Western weapons to Ukraine.

According to Ukraine’s intelligence, Russia is using the attack of Hamas on Israel for a large-scale provocation against Ukraine. Russia has already handed over to Hamas western-made trophy weapons captured during the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine, the Ukrainian intelligence warned.

“According to the Russian plan, the next step should be fake accusations of the Ukrainian military of selling Western weapons to terrorists regularly. As part of the Kremlin’s disinformation campaign, these fakes are to form the basis of a series of “exposés” and “investigations” in the Western media,” according to the statement of Ukraine’s intelligence.

To make such fakes more convincing, the Russian special services intend to use the relevant comments of the traitor from the Ukrainian Border Guard Service, Senior Lieutenant Ruslan Syrovyi, who recently fled to Moscow, Ukraine’s intelligence warned.

The Russian provocation aims to discredit the Ukrainian Armed Forces and stop military assistance to Ukraine from Western allies.

On 9 October, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council, Dmitry Medvedev, claimed that the weapons the West supplied Ukraine with were “actively used in Israel.” Dmitry Medvedev did not provide any evidence to support his words.

On the dawn of 7 October, Palestinian militants from Gaza carried out a surprise attack on Israel. Under the cover of intense rocket fire, hundreds of gunmen from Hamas reportedly caused over 600 casualties in Israel, with more than 2,000 injuries and 100 people taken captive.

Israeli security forces launched ‘Operation Iron Swords,’ a counter-terrorism effort to rescue hostages and retake seized areas from Palestinian militants. Israel has also cut off Gaza’s electricity and fuel supplies and the entry of goods.

The Israeli military reported over 400 Palestinian gunmen killed and dozens arrested. The IDF targeted 426 Hamas sites, including the intelligence department head’s compound.

Israel has formally declared a state of war for the first time since the 1973 Yom Kippur War. The United States, the European Union, Ukraine, and other countries have condemned the attacks against Israel.

