IAEA chief warns of potential “nuclear incident” at Russia’s Kursk Power Plant

IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi has warned of a potential “nuclear incident” at Russia’s Kursk Nuclear Power Plant, citing ongoing safety risks due to the facility’s lack of a protective dome.
byOlena Mukhina
27/08/2024
2 minute read
telegraph putin throws young cannon fodder kursk maintains offensive ukraine ukrainian soldiers taking down russian flag vnezapnoe village oblast screenshot from video tsn
Ukrainian soldiers taking down the Russian flag in Vnezapnoe village of the Kursk Oblast. Screenshot from a video by TSN.
The Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi, says that there is a risk of a “nuclear incident” at Russia’s Kursk Nuclear Power Plant, according to Reuters.

Grossi made this statement during a press conference following his visit to the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant.

The IAEA’s head has also mentioned that the nuclear plant continues to operate under conditions close to normal; however, the safety threat remains due to the lack of a protective dome at the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant.

“The safety of all nuclear power plants is a central and fundamental issue for the IAEA,” Grossi stressed.

Russian journalists were also present at the IAEA director general’s press conference. They reported that Rafael Grossi would travel to Kyiv after inspecting the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

On 6 August, Ukraine began its incursion of up to 1,000 soldiers into Russia’s Kursk region, which caught the Russian military off guard. It is the first instance of a foreign army penetrating Russian territory since World War II.

As of 27 August, Ukraine has regained control of 1,294 square kilometers and 100 settlements in the Kursk region, with Ukrainian forces having captured 594 Russian occupiers. For self-defense, Ukrainian troops have established a buffer zone in the Kursk region, Babel reports.

Frontline report: Ukrainian forces break through Russia’s strategic village Korenevo in Kursk Oblast

Additionally, Ukraine has established its first military commandant’s office in the Kursk region.

