IAEA denied Russian statements about undeclared nuclear activities in Ukraine

After the fake statements of the Russian Federation about “dirty bombs” in Ukraine, International Atomic Energy Agency inspectors at the request of Ukraine completed inspections at three sites in Ukraine and found no signs of undeclared nuclear activities and materials, stated by IAEA General Director Rafael Mariano Grossi.

“Ukraine’s written appeals to the IAEA with a request to send groups of inspectors were made after the Russian Federation made accusations about activities at three sites – the Institute for Nuclear Research in Kyiv, the Eastern Mining and Processing Plant in Zhovti Vody and the Southern Machine-Building Plant in Dnipro,” the statement reads. “Over the past few days, the inspectors were able to carry out all the activities planned by the IAEA and received unimpeded access to the facilities. Based on the assessment of the results available to date and the information provided by Ukraine, the Agency has not found any signs of undeclared nuclear activities and materials at these facilities.”