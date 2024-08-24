Russian drone strike orphans children in Sumy Oblast which neighbors Kursk

A married couple was killed when their car was struck by a Russian FPV drone on the morning of 24 August, leaving their children without parents, according to the Sumy Oblast Prosecutor’s Office.

The attack occurred around 8:00 a.m. the Sumy Oblast, northern Ukraine, which borders Russia’s Kursk Oblast, where Ukraine launched a surprise incursion earlier this month and captured over thousand square kilometers of the territory.

The Kursk operation raised concerns about a potential large-scale Russian retaliation targeting Ukrainian civilians, especially in neighboring oblasts.

The victims were identified as a 35-year-old Oleksandr and his 34-year-old wife Natalia. Local official Serhiy Minakov told Kordon.Media that the couple left behind small children.

Ukrainian prosecutors launched a pre-trial investigation into the incident, categorizing it as a violation of the laws and customs of war combined with intentional murder, according to the Sumy Oblast Prosecutor’s Office.

Russian attacks in northern Ukraine

Russian forces continue to shell border areas in Chernihiv, Sumy, and Kharkiv oblasts. In the 24 hours leading up to 5:00 a.m., Ukrainian authorities recorded 107 shellings resulting in 313 explosions from various types of weapons, according to the Operational Command “North” of Ukraine’s Ground Forces.

The ongoing attacks resulted in civilian casualties and damage to infrastructure. Four civilians were wounded in the past day, with damage inflicted on private residences, critical infrastructure, and vehicles.

