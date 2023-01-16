The IAEA expands mission in Ukraine to prevent nuclear accident

The IAEA is exapnding its mission in Ukraine, an illustrative photo/ Source: Minprom.ua
European Pravda reports, referring to the Director General of the IAEA Rafael Mariano Grossi’s statement, that the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is expanding its presence in Ukraine to help prevent a nuclear accident during the ongoing war.
“I’m proud to lead this mission to Ukraine, where we’re deploying in all of the country’s [nuclear power plants] NPPs to provide assistance in nuclear safety & security,” Grossi’s statement said.
.@IAEAorg is expanding its presence in #Ukraine to help prevent a nuclear accident during the ongoing conflict. I’m proud to lead this mission to 🇺🇦, where we’re deploying in all of the country’s NPPs to provide assistance in nuclear safety & security. pic.twitter.com/hks7jMpLBj
— Rafael MarianoGrossi (@rafaelmgrossi) January 16, 2023
Earlier it was reported that Grossi would visit South Ukraine and Rivne NPPs, as well as the Chornobyl NPP, this week to announce the launch of missions consisting of two IAEA experts at each facility.
The IAEA already has a permanent presence of up to four experts at Zaporizhzhia NPP. Additionally, a team of two experts will also be deployed to Khmelnytsky NPP in the coming days.
The total number of the Atomic Energy Agency’s experts in Ukraine will increase to 11-12.
Read also:
Russia deploys multiple-launch rocket systems to Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant – Enerhoatom
Russia denies IAEA full access to Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant after it was rocked by powerful explosions this weekend
Ukraine’s nuclear chief says there are signs Russia is about to leave occupied nuclear plant
Russia denies planning to abandon Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant – Reuters
Tags: IAEA, nuclear accident, nuclear energy, Zaporizhzhia NPP