The IAEA expands mission in Ukraine to prevent nuclear accident

The IAEA is exapnding its mission in Ukraine, an illustrative photo/ Source: Minprom.ua 

European Pravda reports, referring to the Director General of the IAEA Rafael Mariano Grossi’s statement, that the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is expanding its presence in Ukraine to help prevent a nuclear accident during the ongoing war.

“I’m proud to lead this mission to Ukraine, where we’re deploying in all of the country’s [nuclear power plants] NPPs to provide assistance in nuclear safety & security,Grossi’s statement said.

Earlier it was reported that Grossi would visit South Ukraine and Rivne NPPs, as well as the Chornobyl NPP, this week to announce the launch of missions consisting of two IAEA experts at each facility.

The IAEA already has a permanent presence of up to four experts at Zaporizhzhia NPP. Additionally, a team of two experts will also be deployed to Khmelnytsky NPP in the coming days.

The total number of the Atomic Energy Agency’s experts in Ukraine will increase to 11-12.

