Russia blocks access of IAEA to Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant – Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry

Russian soldier stands near the Zaporizhzhia NPP. Illustrative photo: Energoatom

Russian forces do not allow International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) experts to rotate their monitoring group at the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzha nuclear power plant (NPP), Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry claims.

Russian forces continue the militarization of Zaporizhzhia NPP, the biggest nuclear power plant in Europe that Russia capture in March 2022. Russian military equipment and troops are stationed inside and around the nuclear plant, according to Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry.

The militarization of the nuclear power plant violates the norms of international law, undermines the norms of nuclear and radiation safety, and demonstrates complete disregard for the resolutions of the Board of Governors of the IAEA, which demand that Russia immediately withdraw all military equipment and personnel from Zaporizhzhia NPP, Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry said in its official statement.

“Unless Russia is stopped, its criminal irresponsible actions at the Ukrainian nuclear facility could lead to a catastrophe in Europe of unprecedented scale,” Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry claimed. “The ongoing crimes of the Russian Federation against civilian nuclear facilities in Ukraine, including the occupation of Zaporizhzhia NPP, obstruction of the work of the IAEA, and threats posed to the security of international atomic energy experts, require an urgent international response.”

The Foreign Ministry of Ukraine urged the international community to terminate cooperation with the Russian Federation in the field of nuclear technologies and impose sanctions against Rosatom State Nuclear Energy Corporation, as well as its affiliated companies and the Russian nuclear energy sector in general.

Tags: IAEA, Russian invasion of Ukraine, Russian nuclear blackmail, Zaporizhzhia NPP