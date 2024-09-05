IAEA expands monitoring to include Ukrainian power substations for nuclear safety

On 5 September 2024, Ukraine announced an agreement with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) for the agency’s experts to monitor key Ukrainian power substations in addition to nuclear plants, as per Reuters. Oleh Korikov, Chief State Inspector for Nuclear and Radiation Safety of Ukraine, revealed this development during a televised briefing.

Russia renewed its missile and drone strikes on Ukraine’s power grid this spring, focusing on hydroelectric stations, thermal plants, and substations. These attacks persisted through the summer and into fall, severely impacting Ukraine’s ability to generate and distribute electricity. More than half of Ukraine’s electricity is generated from three nuclear power plants, but recent Russian attacks on substations have raised concerns about potential risks to the stable operation of these facilities.

Korikov stated,

“It was agreed that IAEA would expand its functionality, its presence in Ukraine, and that electrical substations, which are important for the safety of nuclear power plants, would also be subject to international monitoring.“

The first IAEA monitoring mission to a substation is scheduled for next week.

Korikov emphasized that although Russia has not directly struck nuclear power plants, their attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure threaten the safe operation of these facilities. He referred to the Russian drone and missile attacks on 26 August 2024, which forced the disconnection of several nuclear power units from the grid, underscoring the critical need for expanded international oversight.

