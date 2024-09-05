Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

IAEA expands monitoring to include Ukrainian power substations for nuclear safety

Ukraine’s chief nuclear inspector announced that the IAEA will expand its monitoring to key Ukrainian substations, not just nuclear plants, amid ongoing Russian air assaults on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure.
byYuri Zoria
05/09/2024
2 minute read
ukraine's energy minister defends russian reactor purchase from bulgaria amid criticism khmelnitskiy nuclear power plant (npp) 2013 commons/ rluts 1280px-khnpp_2013_-_2
Khmelnitskiy Nuclear Power Plant (NPP), 2013. Photo: Wikimedia Commons/ RLuts.
IAEA expands monitoring to include Ukrainian power substations for nuclear safety

On 5 September 2024, Ukraine announced an agreement with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) for the agency’s experts to monitor key Ukrainian power substations in addition to nuclear plants, as per Reuters. Oleh Korikov, Chief State Inspector for Nuclear and Radiation Safety of Ukraine, revealed this development during a televised briefing.

Russia renewed its missile and drone strikes on Ukraine’s power grid this spring, focusing on hydroelectric stations, thermal plants, and substations. These attacks persisted through the summer and into fall, severely impacting Ukraine’s ability to generate and distribute electricity. More than half of Ukraine’s electricity is generated from three nuclear power plants, but recent Russian attacks on substations have raised concerns about potential risks to the stable operation of these facilities.

Korikov stated,

“It was agreed that IAEA would expand its functionality, its presence in Ukraine, and that electrical substations, which are important for the safety of nuclear power plants, would also be subject to international monitoring.

The first IAEA monitoring mission to a substation is scheduled for next week.

Korikov emphasized that although Russia has not directly struck nuclear power plants, their attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure threaten the safe operation of these facilities. He referred to the Russian drone and missile attacks on 26 August 2024, which forced the disconnection of several nuclear power units from the grid, underscoring the critical need for expanded international oversight.

Two nuclear power plant units were disconnected during Russia’s August 26 attack, Ukraine informs IAEA

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Will the West continue to support Ukraine?
    • Know what moves the world.
    • Premium journalism from across Europe.
    • Tailored to your needs, translated into English.
    Special discount
    for Euromaidan Press readers
    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts