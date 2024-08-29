Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Two nuclear power plant units were disconnected during Russia’s August 26 attack, Ukraine informs IAEA

Ukraine notified IAEA that Russian missile and drone assault on 26 August, causing disconnections at Rivne and South Ukraine nuclear power plants. Ukraine emphasizes deliberate targeting of energy infrastructure, threatening nuclear facility operations and public safety.
byYuri Zoria
29/08/2024
2 minute read
welcome sign rivne nuclear power plant suspilne station
Welcome sign at the Rivne Nuclear Power Plant. Photo: Suspilne.
Two nuclear power plant units were disconnected during Russia’s August 26 attack, Ukraine informs IAEA

Ukraine has officially informed the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) about Russian attacks on its energy infrastructure that disrupted operations at nuclear power plants on 26 August. The information was conveyed through a Note Verbale sent by the Permanent Mission of Ukraine to the International Organizations in Vienna on 27 August 2024.

On the morning of August 26, Russia attacked Ukraine with 109 Shahed explosive drones and 127 missiles, including “Kalibr” missiles from warships in the Black Sea and Kh-101 missiles from Tu-95MS bombers, resulting in at least 10 deaths and 47 injuries, disruptions to water supply in several regions, and emergency power outages.

According to the communication, Russia launched a massive missile and drone attack on Ukraine’s critical infrastructure and energy sector on 26 August, resulting in the disconnection of power units 1, 3, and 4 of the Rivne Nuclear Power Plant from the grid at 08:58 EEST. Additionally, the power output of the South Ukraine Nuclear Power Plant units was reduced to a total level of 1,800 MW at 09:05 EEST.

Due to fluctuations in the national power grid caused by Russia’s attack, at 17:10 (EEST), power unit 3 of the South Ukraine NPP was disconnected from the grid,” Ukraine informed.

Ukraine’s Permanent Mission emphasized the deliberate nature of these attacks, stating,

“The Russian Federation continues to deliberately target Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, intending to disrupt the operation of the country’s nuclear power plants, which provide most of Ukraine’s electricity.”

The communication highlighted the serious implications of these attacks, warning that they “pose a significant risk to the stable operation of nuclear facilities in Ukraine and the safety of millions of people.”

Ukraine requested the IAEA Secretariat to circulate this information to all IAEA Member States.

The IAEA confirmed receipt of the Note Verbale on 27 August 2024 and circulated it as an Information Circular (INFCIRC/1242) dated 28 August 2024, making the information available to all Member States as requested by Ukraine.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Will the West continue to support Ukraine?
    • Know what moves the world.
    • Premium journalism from across Europe.
    • Tailored to your needs, translated into English.
    Special discount
    for Euromaidan Press readers
    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts