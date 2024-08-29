Two nuclear power plant units were disconnected during Russia’s August 26 attack, Ukraine informs IAEA

Ukraine has officially informed the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) about Russian attacks on its energy infrastructure that disrupted operations at nuclear power plants on 26 August. The information was conveyed through a Note Verbale sent by the Permanent Mission of Ukraine to the International Organizations in Vienna on 27 August 2024.

On the morning of August 26, Russia attacked Ukraine with 109 Shahed explosive drones and 127 missiles, including “Kalibr” missiles from warships in the Black Sea and Kh-101 missiles from Tu-95MS bombers, resulting in at least 10 deaths and 47 injuries, disruptions to water supply in several regions, and emergency power outages.

According to the communication, Russia launched a massive missile and drone attack on Ukraine’s critical infrastructure and energy sector on 26 August, resulting in the disconnection of power units 1, 3, and 4 of the Rivne Nuclear Power Plant from the grid at 08:58 EEST. Additionally, the power output of the South Ukraine Nuclear Power Plant units was reduced to a total level of 1,800 MW at 09:05 EEST.

“Due to fluctuations in the national power grid caused by Russia’s attack, at 17:10 (EEST), power unit 3 of the South Ukraine NPP was disconnected from the grid,” Ukraine informed.

Ukraine’s Permanent Mission emphasized the deliberate nature of these attacks, stating,

“The Russian Federation continues to deliberately target Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, intending to disrupt the operation of the country’s nuclear power plants, which provide most of Ukraine’s electricity.”

The communication highlighted the serious implications of these attacks, warning that they “pose a significant risk to the stable operation of nuclear facilities in Ukraine and the safety of millions of people.”

Ukraine requested the IAEA Secretariat to circulate this information to all IAEA Member States.

The IAEA confirmed receipt of the Note Verbale on 27 August 2024 and circulated it as an Information Circular (INFCIRC/1242) dated 28 August 2024, making the information available to all Member States as requested by Ukraine.

Related: