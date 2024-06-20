Eng
IAEA says Ukraine advances nuclear security amid Russia’s war

Ukraine has been praised by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) for fulfilling nuclear non-proliferation obligations amid Russia’s war.
byOlena Mukhina
20/06/2024
2 minute read
iaea director general grossi
IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi, an illustrative image/ Source: Source: don patriot.news
Ukraine has received a positive assessment from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) regarding compliance with the Memorandum on Security Assurances in connection with Ukraine’s accession to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons, said the State nuclear regulation agency.

Since 2022, the IAEA has been the only international organization that not only works with Ukraine but also operates continuously in the occupied territories, particularly at infrastructure facilities belonging to Ukraine but controlled by Russia. In particular, the IAEA has a mission at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, occupied by Moscow troops from the early months of the war.

While finding all possible violations at the facility captured by Russians, the IAEA gave a positive assessment of Ukrainian steps to ensure nuclear safety.

“The head of the IAEA delegation in the working group, Mosativa Rasvesve, reported that Ukraine received a positive assessment from the IAEA for 2023 based on the application of safeguards.

It signifies that our country fulfilled the requirements of the Memorandum on Security Assurances in connection with Ukraine’s accession to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons last year,” the statement reads.

Recently, the IAEA and Ukraine’s representatives had a meeting on the impacts of war and combat actions on IAEA inspections at nuclear facilities and enterprises and several other issues.

Following the meeting, the working group will develop steps to ensure nuclear protection in Ukraine, with specific timelines for their implementation to be determined.

