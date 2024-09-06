Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Ukraine to receive vital spare parts for nuclear plants following IAEA-facilitated deal with France

The agreement ensures Ukraine will receive essential spare parts for emergency diesel generators at the South Ukraine Nuclear Power Plant, helping to maintain the safety and functionality of its reactors during power outages.
byOlena Mukhina
06/09/2024
1 minute read
Khmelnytskyi nuclear power plant. Photo via Censor net
Ukraine to receive vital spare parts for nuclear plants following IAEA-facilitated deal with France

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) signed an agreement this week with France and Ukraine’s Energoatom energy company to support Ukrainian nuclear power plants amid Russian attacks on critical infrastructure.

According to the agreement, the country will receive necessary spare parts for emergency diesel generators of the plants.

“This week, the IAEA signed an agreement with France and Energoatom to support Ukrainian nuclear power plants. Ukraine will receive necessary spare parts for emergency diesel generators at the South Ukraine Nuclear Power Plant,” the statement said.

The organization revealed that in case of power loss outside the plant, nuclear power stations rely on such equipment that ensures continuous, secure, and reliable operations.

Maintenance and functionality, including the availability of spare parts, are crucial to ensure proper operation and prevent a nuclear accident when power is lost. The IAEA noted that similar assistance was provided to Ukraine in 2023.

On 26 August, Russia’s massive air attack on Ukraine caused significant power supply disruptions. The attack led to the temporary shutdown and disconnection of reactor units at the Rivne and South Ukraine nuclear power plants. It also affected the energy supply at the Khmelnytskyi Nuclear Power Plant and the Chornobyl station.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Will the West continue to support Ukraine?
    • Know what moves the world.
    • Premium journalism from across Europe.
    • Tailored to your needs, translated into English.
    Special discount
    for Euromaidan Press readers
    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts