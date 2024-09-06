Ukraine to receive vital spare parts for nuclear plants following IAEA-facilitated deal with France

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) signed an agreement this week with France and Ukraine’s Energoatom energy company to support Ukrainian nuclear power plants amid Russian attacks on critical infrastructure.

According to the agreement, the country will receive necessary spare parts for emergency diesel generators of the plants.

“This week, the IAEA signed an agreement with France and Energoatom to support Ukrainian nuclear power plants. Ukraine will receive necessary spare parts for emergency diesel generators at the South Ukraine Nuclear Power Plant,” the statement said.

The organization revealed that in case of power loss outside the plant, nuclear power stations rely on such equipment that ensures continuous, secure, and reliable operations.

Maintenance and functionality, including the availability of spare parts, are crucial to ensure proper operation and prevent a nuclear accident when power is lost. The IAEA noted that similar assistance was provided to Ukraine in 2023.

On 26 August, Russia’s massive air attack on Ukraine caused significant power supply disruptions. The attack led to the temporary shutdown and disconnection of reactor units at the Rivne and South Ukraine nuclear power plants. It also affected the energy supply at the Khmelnytskyi Nuclear Power Plant and the Chornobyl station.

