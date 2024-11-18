Eng
French Foreign Ministry neither confirmed nor denied that Ukraine had been authorized to strike deep into Russia

The statement comes after the French media reported on 17 Nov. that France and Britain allowed Ukraine to strike deep inside Russia using their SCALP/Storm Shadow missiles.
byMaria Tril
18/11/2024
2 minute read
Jean-Noël Barros
French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barros. Credit: open sources
In a press conference in Brussels on 18 November, French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barros addressed potential Ukrainian strikes on Russian territory, providing nuanced commentary on support for Ukraine, according to Radio Liberty

His statement comes after the French media outlet reported on 17 November that France and Britain authorized Ukraine to conduct deep strikes into Russian territory using their SCALP/Storm Shadow missiles.

According to Radio Liberty, Barros neither confirmed nor denied reports about allowing Ukraine to use SCALP missiles for strikes deep into Russian territory.

“You heard President Macron… We have openly said this is an option we would consider – regarding permission to strike targets from where Russia is attacking Ukraine. So there’s nothing new on our side,” he said.

Over 10,000 civilians were killed, over 20,000 wounded, and Ukrainian children were torn from their families and transported to Russia, the French Foreign Minister said.

The minister also announced an imminent EU sanctions package targeting organizations and individuals supporting Russian military operations.

US President Joe Biden has reportedly approved Ukraine’s use of American ATACMS missiles, specifically in response to North Korean forces deployed in Russia’s Kursk Oblast.

The political shift of the three countries in loosening the restrictions on long-range missiles marks a significant shift in Ukrainian operations and Western allies’ policy toward the war, as they previously have been they were biased due to Russian potential escalation.

 Putin’s spokesman Peskov said earlier that if such a decision is indeed made, it is “a qualitatively new situation in terms of US involvement in this conflict.”

Russian President said in September that authorizing strikes on Russia would mean that NATO countries would be involved in the conflict with Russia.

