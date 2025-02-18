Support us on Patreon
Ukrainian Army confirms successful attacks on two Russian pumping stations, refinery

The strikes are part of a strategic campaign to hamper Russia’s ability to transport fuel to frontline units.
byYuri Zoria
18/02/2025
2 minute read
Explosion in Russia’s Krasnodar Krai overnight on 17 February 2025. Screenshot: Telegram/Supernova+
On 18 February, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces confirmed that on the previous day, Ukrainian defense forces conducted precision strikes on strategic Russian oil infrastructure, targeting facilities that support Moscow’s military operations.

The attacks are part of Ukraine’s ongoing efforts to disrupt Russian supply lines and logistics supporting their occupation forces. Throughout 2024, Ukraine regularly struck oil depots and refineries in Russia, significantly escalating long-range drone attacks on Russian fuel facilities in early 2025.

According to the report, the operation resulted in a direct hit on the Ilsky oil refinery in southern Russia’s Krasnodar Krai. A large-scale fire was recorded at the facility following the strike, the General Staff reported.

The operation also targeted two oil pumping stations, Kropotkinskaya and Andreapol, playing critical roles in transporting fuel supplies to Russian occupation forces, as per the report. Both stations were rendered inoperative following the strikes, the General Staff said, emphasizing that the damage to these facilities “will significantly complicate fuel logistics for the aggressor.

Drones target multiple oil facilities across Russia’s Krasnodar Krai, major pipeline halts operations

The Ukrainian General Staff further stated that defense forces “reserve the right to strike strategic facilities that support Russia’s armed aggression.” The military indicated that operations targeting energy infrastructure fueling Russia’s war effort would continue.

