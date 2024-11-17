Eng
UK, France permits Ukraine to use long-range missiles for strikes inside Russia, Le Figaro reports

byMaria Tril
17/11/2024
2 minute read
SCALP (Storm Shadow) cruise missile. Photo: Depositphotos
France and Britain authorized Ukraine to conduct deep strikes into Russian territory using their SCALP/Storm Shadow missiles, Le Figaro reports.

The decision comes as US President Joe Biden has also approved Ukraine’s use of American ATACMS missiles with a range of 300 km against Russia. The ATACMS strikes could be used to counter an upcoming assault by at least 50,000 troops, including North Korean forces, in the Russian Kursk Oblast, partly occupied by Ukrainian forces.

The political shift of the three countries in loosening the restrictions on long-range missiles marks a significant shift in Ukrainian operations and Western allies’ policy toward the war, as they previously have been they were biased due to Russian potential escalation.

Ukraine has been asking for lifting restrictions on long-range missiles for months after Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, on 30 August, presented senior officials in DC with a list of high-value targets in Russia that should be hit to weaken the Russian war machine.

Biden had previously authorized Ukraine to use HIMARS multiple rocket launchers against Russian territory in late May, but only to defend Kharkiv, 2nd largest city in Ukraine, from significant Russian military incursion.

In his evening video address on 17 November, President Zelenskyy said that Ukraine’s army’s long-range capability was one of the main points in the Victory Plan he presented to the allies. 

“Today, many in the media say we have received permission to act appropriately. But strikes are not delivered with words. Such things are not announced. The missiles will speak for themselves,” he said.

