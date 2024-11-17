Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Scholz after call with Putin: Little has changed in Russian President’s views of war 

A detailed discussion between German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Russian President Vladimir Putin was necessary to dispel any misconceptions about Western support for Ukraine weakening.
byMaria Tril
17/11/2024
2 minute read
german chancellor olaf scholz names precondition ending russian war against ukraine
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. Photo: Getty Images.
Scholz after call with Putin: Little has changed in Russian President’s views of war 

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said his recent conversation with Vladimir Putin was necessary to dispel any potential illusions about Western support for Ukraine waning, according to reports by The Guardian and Sky News on 17 November.

The call on 15 November was the first call between the Kremlin leader and the German chancellor in two years, since December 2022. On 11 November 2024, Scholz said he wanted to resume talks with Putin.

Scholz and Putin spoke on the phone for an hour this afternoon, a German government source tells Reuters.

Before departing for the G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro, Scholz said the call was important to dispel any illusions the Russian leader can count on diminishing the West’s support.

“We must not have illusions or be naive. Russia and its president are willing to risk resources, including their own people, to implement the plan to seize Ukraine, take away its sovereignty and democracy,” Scholz said.

The German government reported that Scholz had condemned Russia’s war against Ukraine and called on Putin to end it and withdraw his troops. The Chancellor also called on Russia to be ready to negotiate with Ukraine.

The Chancellor acknowledged that Putin’s position on the war remained unchanged.

“The conversation was very detailed but contributed to a recognition that little has changed in the Russian president’s views of the war – and that’s not good news,” Scholz said.

However, he argued that it would be problematic if the US president-elect had conversations with the Kremlin leader while the head of a major European government did not.

“We cannot and will not allow this. That’s why it’s important to make clear today that we will not stop our support. It would be an illusion on Russia’s part to think that Ukraine cannot count on our support in the future… No decision will be made behind Ukraine’s back,” Scholz said.

The concerns over Ukraine’s ability to keep the frontline against Russian aggression grew after Trump won the elections, as he previously claimed he may cut military aid to Ukraine if elected.

On the eve of this conversation, Scholz spoke with President Zelensky.

After the call between Scholz and Putin,  Zelenskyy described it as a “Pandora’s box,” while Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau supported Scholz’s decision.

Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry reacted to German Chancellor Scholz’s phone call with Russian leader Putin, saying that long conversations are “a resource that Putin has been using for more than 20 years,” Now they give him hope for easing international isolation.

A source in the President’s Office told Suspilne that Chancellor Scholz warned that he would call Putin, to which Volodymyr Zelenskyy responded: “This will just make Putin feel that the isolation is decreasing.”

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts