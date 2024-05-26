Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz opposes using Western weapons to strike Russia

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has spoken out against Ukraine’s use of weapons provided by Western allies for strikes against Russia.
byBenjamin Looijen
26/05/2024
2 minute read
German Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz (Photo: Bundeskanzler.de/Kugler)
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (Photo: Bundeskanzler.de/Kugler)
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz opposes using Western weapons to strike Russia

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that at the moment he sees no reason to expand the use of Western weapons in the war in Ukraine.

Scholz said this on Sunday in Berlin, in conversation with German citizens.

The statement was quoted by the German Taggeschau.

There are “clear rules for the supply of German weapons that have been agreed with Ukraine and that are working,” Scholz said.

The German chancellor added that this ”at least is my position.”

According to Scholz, the goal of its policy toward Ukraine is to “prevent the conflict from escalating into a major war,” Scholz added, noting that Germany has so far made arms deliveries to Ukraine conditional on them not being used on Russian territory.

Not everyone in Germany agrees with the chancellor’s statement. In view of the increasingly difficult military situation, Green Party foreign policy expert Anton Hofreiter called at the weekend for Ukraine to be allowed to attack Russian territory with Western weapons after all.

“This is about protecting the Ukrainian population,” the foreign policy expert said.

In addition, the Green Party politician said that “we should therefore not prevent Ukraine from using the supplied weapons to fend off Russian fighter jets in Russian airspace.”

Various opinions in the West

As reported, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg believes that it is time for individual allies to reconsider restrictions on the use of weapons provided to Ukraine against targets on Russian territory.

The New York Times recently reported that US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken wants to ensure that Ukraine is allowed to strike Russian territory with US weapons. He wants to convince President Joe Biden to lift the restrictions.

In addition, US House Speaker Johnson endorses letting Ukraine use US arms inside Russia, stating they should prosecute war as they see fit.

However, some have voiced their opposition against the idea, including several Italian politicians.

Read more:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here


    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts