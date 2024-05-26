German Chancellor Olaf Scholz opposes using Western weapons to strike Russia

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that at the moment he sees no reason to expand the use of Western weapons in the war in Ukraine.

Scholz said this on Sunday in Berlin, in conversation with German citizens.

The statement was quoted by the German Taggeschau.

There are “clear rules for the supply of German weapons that have been agreed with Ukraine and that are working,” Scholz said.

The German chancellor added that this ”at least is my position.”

According to Scholz, the goal of its policy toward Ukraine is to “prevent the conflict from escalating into a major war,” Scholz added, noting that Germany has so far made arms deliveries to Ukraine conditional on them not being used on Russian territory.

Not everyone in Germany agrees with the chancellor’s statement. In view of the increasingly difficult military situation, Green Party foreign policy expert Anton Hofreiter called at the weekend for Ukraine to be allowed to attack Russian territory with Western weapons after all.

“This is about protecting the Ukrainian population,” the foreign policy expert said.

In addition, the Green Party politician said that “we should therefore not prevent Ukraine from using the supplied weapons to fend off Russian fighter jets in Russian airspace.”

Various opinions in the West

As reported, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg believes that it is time for individual allies to reconsider restrictions on the use of weapons provided to Ukraine against targets on Russian territory.

The New York Times recently reported that US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken wants to ensure that Ukraine is allowed to strike Russian territory with US weapons. He wants to convince President Joe Biden to lift the restrictions.

In addition, US House Speaker Johnson endorses letting Ukraine use US arms inside Russia, stating they should prosecute war as they see fit.

However, some have voiced their opposition against the idea, including several Italian politicians.

