Ukrainians stabbed to death by Russian in Germany were soldiers undergoing rehab

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has confirmed that two Ukrainian men who were killed in the German city of Murnau am Staffelsee on April 27 were servicemen undergoing medical rehabilitation in Bavaria after being wounded.

The German police say the motive behind this crime is currently unknown. At rallies abroad, Russian nationals and emigrants often display hatred towards Ukraine and Ukrainians and support for Russia’s aggression.

According to the ministry, the victims, born in 1987 and 2001, were found with fatal stab wounds at a local shopping center.

“According to preliminary data, the deceased citizens were servicemen who were undergoing medical rehabilitation in Germany,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated. “Ukrainian consuls are clarifying information about the units in which the deceased served and establishing contact with their relatives.”

The ministry also confirmed that a Russian national has been detained on suspicion of committing the murders.

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has instructed diplomats to keep the case under special control and “remain in constant contact with German law enforcement agencies to ensure that the murderer is punished to the fullest extent of the law.” Kuleba expressed gratitude to German law enforcement for the prompt arrest of the suspect.

The incident was reported to authorities around 5:20 p.m. on Saturday, with one man already dead by the time medics arrived at the scene. The second victim, who had also suffered severe injuries, died shortly after in the hospital.

On Sunday, a 57-year-old Russian man detained after the crime was remanded in custody.

Ukraine’s ambassador to Germany Oleksiy Makeiev supposed that the perpetrator’s hatred for Ukraine was behind the murder, stressing that its investigation is a “matter of honor.”

“If the national motive is confirmed, it will be, among other things, a low and terrible cowardice. But what else can we expect from them. In any case, the perpetrators must be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law. And they will. I will keep you informed,” he said.

