Germany has already delivered Leopard tanks to Ukraine – Spiegel

The German army's Leopard 1A5 at the 2015 military day in Uffenheim, Germany. File photo: Rainer Lippert/Wikimedia Commons

The main battle tanks Leopard 2, which Germany donated to the Ukrainian Armed Forces, have arrived in Ukraine, according to Spiegel.

The German government approved the decision to hand over 18 main battle tanks Leopard 2 and 40 armored fighting vehicles Marder to Ukraine over two months ago.

In the latest military aid package to Ukraine, Germany has also donated the following military equipment to help Ukraine repel Russian invasion:

3 Pionierpanzer Dachs military engineering vehicles built on the Leopard 1 tank’s chassis;

100 MG3 machine guns for the Leopard 2 main battle tanks, Marder infantry fighting vehicles, and Dachs engineering vehicles (previously: 30);

Spare parts for Leopard 2 and Marder;

90 drone sensors (previously: 60).

A Ukrainian soldier compared Germany’s Leopard 2 tanks to a Mercedes as he trained with them before their arrival on the battlefield, saying he hoped they would bring a breakthrough in the war.

Tags: Germany, Leopard 2, Russian invasion of Ukraine, tanks, Ukraine