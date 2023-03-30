Germany to provide Ukraine with additional USD 13 billion in military aid

Germany approves additional €12 billion (over $13 billion) of military aid to Ukraine, and illustrative image/ Source: lenta.ua

The German Bundestag’s Budget Committee has approved the Federal Ministries of Defense and Internal Affairs request to allocate €12 billion (over $13 billion) for military aid to Ukraine, as reported by European Prava, referencing Reuters.

The additional financing includes the payment of €3.2 billion ($3.5 billion) in 2023. It is in addition to €8.8 billion ($9.5 billion) in credit lines for the years 2024 to 2032.

“With the money, Ukraine can directly buy armaments with the support of the German government,” emphasized the issued statement by three politicians representing the coalition government on the committee.

The German military may begin spending this money this year, with a portion of it being set aside for the following years. The way and duration of allocation of these funds were not specified.

According to Germany’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, since the beginning of the Russian full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the German government has allocated over €14.2 billion (over $15.4 billion) for Ukraine’s support. Among them, €3 billion (over $3.3 billion) was spent on military aid.

Previously promised by Berlin, the Leopard 2 tanks arrived in Ukraine this week. In addition, Germany has also provided Ukraine with nearly 40 Marder infantry fighting vehicles (IFV).

