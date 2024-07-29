Eng
Ukraine receives new batch of German Marder infantry fighting vehicles

According to Oryx project estimates, Germany and Denmark have collectively transferred nearly 120 Marder infantry fighting vehicles to Ukraine, with plans to send an additional 20 units soon.
byOlena Mukhina
29/07/2024
1 minute read
Marder 1, a tracked German infantry fighting vehicle in June 2024 in Ukraine. Credit: The 225th Separate Assault Battalion
Marder 1, a tracked German infantry fighting vehicle in June 2024 in Ukraine. Credit: The 225th Separate Assault Battalion
Ukraine receives new batch of German Marder infantry fighting vehicles

Ukrainian soldiers from the 225th Separate Assault Battalion have been supplied with German Marder 1A3 infantry fighting vehicles, Militarnyi reports.

The battalion most likely received a batch of 20 vehicles, which Germany transferred in July this year.

Thus, the 225th Separate Assault Battalion has become the fourth unit of the Ukrainian armed forces to receive these infantry fighting vehicles.

The 25th Airborne, 82nd Air Assault, and the 100th Mechanized Brigade have been actively using them against the Russian military on the battlefield.

According to estimates by the Oryx project, Germany and Denmark have transferred nearly 120 Marder infantry fighting vehicles and are preparing to send an additional 20 units to Ukraine.

Before being sent to the country, the used Marders undergo extensive repairs and maintenance at Rheinmetall facilities in Unterlüß and Kassel.

Last month, the German arms producer established a repair facility in Ukraine, which is expected to reduce logistics expenses and significantly simplify the restoration of damaged equipment.

Earlier, the 225th Separate Assault Battalion was equipped with a set of Ukrainian-made armored vehicles – 15 MRAP-class vehicles, “Kozak-2M1” and 25 “Kozak-5” armored vehicles.

