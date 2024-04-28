Russian stabs to death two Ukrainians in Germany’s Bavaria

Two Ukrainians were found dead in Murnau, Germany’s Upper Bavaria, in front of a shopping center. The suspect, identified by the police as a Russian national, has been arrested and is being investigated for two counts of murder, BR24 reports.

The German police say the motive behind this crime is currently unknown. At rallies abroad, Russian nationals and emigrants often display hatred towards Ukraine and Ukrainians and support for Russia’s aggression.

Two men were fatally stabbed outside a shopping center in Murnau am Staffelsee, Upper Bavaria, on 27 April. Police swiftly apprehended a suspect after a brief manhunt. The public prosecutor’s office investigating two counts of murder.

In the late afternoon, the police incident room received an alert following the discovery of two individuals with severe stab wounds outside the shopping center. Emergency services found one victim, a 36-year-old man, already deceased, while the other, a 23-year-old, was resuscitated on site but later died at the clinic from his injuries.

The police say the suspect, initially fleeing, was arrested at his residence near the crime scene during the immediate manhunt. Identified as a 57-year-old Russian national, he’s under investigation for the deaths of two Ukrainian victims, both residents of Bavaria’s Garmisch-Partenkirchen district.