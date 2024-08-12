Eng
Fire at Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant extinguished, Ukraine blames Russia over incident

A fire was seen from the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant on 11 August, with Ukraine blaming Russian forces for starting a fire and Russia, in contrast, accusing Ukraine of deliberately targeting the facility and damaging a cooling tower.
byVira Kravchuk
12/08/2024
2 minute read
Fire at the Russia-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant on 11 August.
Fire at the Russia-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant on 11 August. Source: Zelenskyy Facebook
Fire at Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant extinguished, Ukraine blames Russia over incident

As of the morning of 12 August, the fire at the cooling tower of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant occupied by the Russians was finally extinguished, according to Russian state news agencies, citing the country’s nuclear energy company Rosatom.

The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, Europe’s largest, was captured by Russian forces in 2022 and repurposed as a military base used to store military equipment, including ammunition and heavy weaponry.

Although its six reactors are currently in cold shutdown, the facility relies on external power to maintain the safety of its nuclear material.

On 11 August, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused Russia of starting the fire, which he said was visible from the Ukrainian-held city of Nikopol, Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Zelenskyy emphasized the ongoing risk posed by Russian control of the plant.

“As long as the Russian terrorists maintain control over the nuclear plant, the situation is not and cannot be normal,” Zelenskyy wrote.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) confirmed that its experts observed strong, dark smoke coming from the facility’s northern area following multiple explosions, though no elevated radiation levels were detected.

IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi expressed concern over the situation, stating, “These reckless attacks endanger nuclear safety at the plant and increase the risk of a nuclear accident. They must stop now.” However, he did not attribute blame for the attack, according to Reuters.

Yevhen Yevtushenko, head of the Ukraine-controlled Nikopol district military administration, suggested that the incident might be a provocation or an attempt to create panic in nearby settlements. He reported that Russian forces may have set fire to a large number of automobile tires in the cooling towers, referring to unofficial information received from sources from the Russia-occupied side.

Russia accuses Ukraine of incident

 In contrast, Russian officials, including Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, alleged that Kyiv deliberately attempted to destroy the plant.

A Russian-appointed administrator of Zaporizhzhia Oblast claimed that Ukrainian forces were responsible for shelling the area, resulting in the fire at the cooling systems facility. He also reported that all six power units of the station are in cold shutdown and that there is no threat of a steam explosion or other dangerous consequences.

Russian state media RIA, citing Rosatom, claimed a Ukrainian drone attack initiated the blaze at a cooling tower. The IAEA requested immediate access to assess the damage. 

Both Ukraine and Russia assert that there was no radiation leak due to the incident.

This incident also comes less than a week after Ukraine launched its largest incursion into Russian territory in Kursk Oblast since the war began in 2022.

 

