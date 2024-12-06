Eng
Three Ukrainian nuclear plants back online after Russian strikes

The IAEA’s report refers to Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine merely as “a conflict” and omits any mention of Russia, despite Russian damaging NPP power substations, knocking them offline or reducing their electricity output capacity.
byYuri Zoria
06/12/2024
2 minute read
Khmelnytskyi nuclear power plant. Photo via Censor net
Three Ukrainian nuclear power plants have largely restored their electricity production after implementing precautionary output reductions following November 28 Russian attacks on the country’s energy infrastructure. The UN’s International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) reported this, failing to mention Russia in its report on 5 December.

Since October 2022, Russia has systematically targeted Ukraine’s energy infrastructure with extensive missile and drone assaults, aiming to disrupt civilian life, particularly during the winter months. In its press releases, the IAEA fails to mention Russia as the side causing damage to the Ukrainian power grid.

The report, titled “Update 263 – IAEA Director General Statement on Situation in Ukraine” says that the Khmelnytskyy, Rivne, and South Ukraine nuclear power plants, operating eight out of nine reactors, have gradually increased their output “after the military strikes on 28 November, which affected electrical infrastructure that is essential for nuclear safety.” The IAEA reports that some off-site power lines used for receiving and transmitting electricity remain disconnected.

According to the report, IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi stated:

“A stable electricity grid that provides secure off-site power is essential to ensure nuclear safety at Ukraine’s operating nuclear power plants,” he said, noting the facilities’ importance during winter months.

The IAEA teams stationed at the facilities reported maintained nuclear safety and security despite ongoing challenges. At Khmelnytskyy, team members required brief shelter on 3 December, while at South Ukraine, 17 drones were detected approximately three kilometers from the site.

The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), Ukraine’s largest, has not generated electricity for over two years, with all six units in cold shutdown, IAEA says without any mention of the fact that the facility has been occupied by the Russian forces since 2022.

The ZNPP experienced recent power line disruptions, with its 750 kilovolt line disconnected between 21-23 November and its 330 kilovolt backup line disconnected for two days the following weekend, as per the report.

The IAEA team continues monitoring maintenance activities at Zaporizhzhia, including safety system elements and repairs. The team reports hearing distant explosions most days, though no damage to the plant was reported.

