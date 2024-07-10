Russian drone attack on port infrastructure in Odesa Oblast kills two men, injures one

Ukrainian air defense forces intercepted 14 out of 20 Shahed drones launched by Russian forces against Ukraine on the night of 10 July, according to the Ukrainian Air Force.

The attack also involved one Iskander-M ballistic missile and four guided Kh-59/Kh-69 aviation missiles launched from occupied Crimea.

According to the Air Force, 14 Shaheds were shot down in Odesa, Mykolaiv, Kherson, Dnipropetrovsk, Khmelnytskyi, Cherkasy, Vinnytsia and Rivne oblasts.

The strikes targeted port infrastructure in the Odesa Oblast, resulting in two fatalities. Governor Oleh Kiper said that a security guard and a truck driver were killed during the attack. A sailor on duty was reportedly injured and hospitalized.

“Three Russian Kh-59/Kh-69 missiles and three strikes UAVs did not reach their targets,” the Air Force statement said.

The attack on the port in Odesa Oblast also damaged warehouses, cargo vehicles, and a civilian ship. Kiper said the damaged vessel caused a liquid leak, which is currently being addressed.

Overnight into 10 July, Russian forces also struck an energy facility in the Rivne Oblast. Ukrenergo, the national energy company, reported power outages but stated that the electricity supply was restored.

