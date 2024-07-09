Russia destroys largest enterprises in Vilnyansk, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, with direct hit

Russian forces launched a missile attack on the city of Vilnyansk in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, resulting in the destruction of the city’s largest enterprises, the Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration reports.

According to the officials, two men were injured in the attack, with one in moderate condition.

Natalia Musienko, head of the Vilnyansk City Territorial Community, said that “there was an enemy [Russian – ed.] strike with two missiles, a fire broke out. Enterprises were damaged because there was a direct hit.”

One of the affected businesses specialized in the production of pellets and briquettes. The owner, Dmytro, said that “everything was destroyed” at his enterprise, though no employees were present during the attack.

In a separate incident on 9 July, Russian troops targeted a social infrastructure facility in the village of Bilenke, Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Governor Ivan Fedorov said that “residential and industrial buildings were damaged. A local resident was injured.”

