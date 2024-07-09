Drones damage energy infrastructure in Russia’s Volgograd and Rostov oblasts

On 9 July, the Russian Defense Ministry claimed that 38 drones were allegedly shot down over the territory of five regions of Russia at night. In Belgorod, a missile strike allegedly caused casualties. In Volgograd Oblast, “flashes” occurred at a substation in Frolovo and at an oil depot in Kalach-on-Don due to allegedly “falling drone debris.” In Rostov Oblast, transformers and a power substation were on fire. This was reported by the regional governors.

The Ukrainian Defense Forces have not yet commented on the damage to facilities in Russia.

Belgorod

In Belgorod City, an alleged rocket attack ostensibly led to one fatality and two injuries after Russian air defenses downed air targets, according to regional governor Vyacheslav Gladkov. The incident reportedly damaged windows in three detached homes and 12 apartments in eight multi-story buildings, as well as two vehicles. Two social facilities and three economic entities were also affected, Gladkov says. In the nearby village of Maysky, rocket debris allegedly damaged a house roof and a car.

Volgograd Oblast

Governor Andrey Bocharov reported that drone debris caused fires at a power substation in Frolovo and an oil depot in Kalach-on-Don, some 400 km away from the frontline. The substation fire was reportedly quickly extinguished without disrupting power supply. Firefighters were working to contain the oil depot blaze.

Meanwhile, the Russian Telegram channel Astra shared videos of the oil depot fire, two of which showed a direct drone hit.

Allegedly Ukrainian drones hit an oil depot in Kalach-na-Donu in Russia's Volgograd Oblast Local authorities claimed that the fire was caused by a drone debris crash.

📹TG/Astra. pic.twitter.com/0Fye3FRhnz — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) July 9, 2024

Rostov Oblast

Governor Vasily Golubev stated that drone attacks led to fires at two transformers in a power substation in the Rodionovo-Nesvetaysky district. The fire was extinguished by 6:08 a.m. In Rostov-on-Don, drone debris allegedly caused a grass fire, which was also extinguished.

The Russian Defense Ministry claimed to have intercepted drones in the Belgorod, Kursk, Voronezh, Rostov, and Astrakhan Oblasts. However, they did not mention the Volgograd region in their report.

