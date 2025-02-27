Support us on Patreon
Russians shelled Kostyantynivka with tornadoes and artillery: one dead and four injured

A Russian artillery strike killed a man in his home in Kostyantynivka before follow-up Smerch rocket attacks injured three more civilians in the same city.
27/02/2025
27/02/2025
Kostiantynivka
A danaged building due to Russian attack on Kostiantynivka on 27 Feb. Credit: Govenror Filahkin
Russian forces attacked Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast with Smerch MLRS systems and 152-mm artillery, killing a 32-year-old man, injuring at least four people.

Donetsk Oblast Governor Vadym Filashkin said that Russian occupiying forces first shelled the private sector of Kostyantynivka with tube artillery. The 32-year-old man died in his home as a result of the attack, Governor said.

Russians later launched two more strikes with Smerch MLRS, hitting a residential area. Three men aged 48, 62, and 70, along with an 82-year-old pensioner, suffered mine-explosive trauma, shrapnel wounds, and concussions.

Prosecutors have initiated a pre-trial investigation into the criminal proceedings for war crimes under Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

“The Russian army continue to deliberately target residential areas and civilians,” Filashkin said.

Police reported that in just half a day on 27 February, Russia had already launched 25 strikes on the Oblast. In addition to Kostiantynivka, Kramatorsk was hit, where Russian troops dropped two FAB-250 bombs. One hit an industrial zone, and the other struck a residential area. A 70-year-old man suffered numerous shrapnel wounds.

As a result of Russian shelling on February 26 in Donetsk Oblast, 7 people were killed and 11 were injured. Kostiantynivka suffered the most casualties.

Russian forces regularly attack Ukrainian oblasts using various weapons. These include strike drones, missiles, guided aerial bombs, and multiple launch rocket systems. Ukrainian authorities classify these strikes as war crimes by the Russian Federation. Russian leadership denies targeting civilian infrastructure in Ukrainian cities and villages during the full-scale war.

Russian forces often attack Kostiantynivka in the Donetsk Oblast. As a result of Russian shelling on February 26 in Donetsk Oblast, 7 people were killed and 11 were injured. Kostiantynivka suffered the most casualties. Russian airstrikes on Kostiantynivka on 22 February killed at least two people and injured four others.

