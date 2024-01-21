Russians shelled Kurakhove in Donetsk Oblast, killing young man

Russian forces shelled the town of Kurakhove in Donetsk Oblast, killing a 31-year-old man on the spot and injuring another person, reported the head of the Donetsk Military Administration Vadym Filashkin.

“The Russians shelled the town with Grad rockets, hitting residential buildings. A 31-year-old man was killed at the scene of impact, another person was injured,” Filashkin wrote on Telegram.

He also added that the strike damaged a kindergarten and several other buildings, causing a fire that rescuers have already extinguished.

Filashkin also called for the evacuation of all civilians who remain in the Ukraine-controlled part of Donetsk Oblast. Fierce battles are underway there, with Avdiivka near occupied city of Donetsk at the epicenter.

