The Latest

Russians shelled Kurakhove in Donetsk Oblast, killing young man

Russians aim to seize all of Donetsk Oblast, with a portion under Ukraine’s control.
byEuheniia Martyniuk
21/01/2024
1 minute read
Kurakhove in Donetsl Oblast after Russian shelling. Photo: https://t.me/VadimFilashkin_donoda
Russian forces shelled the town of Kurakhove in Donetsk Oblast, killing a 31-year-old man on the spot and injuring another person, reported the head of the Donetsk Military Administration Vadym Filashkin.

“The Russians shelled the town with Grad rockets, hitting residential buildings. A 31-year-old man was killed at the scene of impact, another person was injured,” Filashkin wrote on Telegram.

He also added that the strike damaged a kindergarten and several other buildings, causing a fire that rescuers have already extinguished.

Filashkin also called for the evacuation of all civilians who remain in the Ukraine-controlled part of Donetsk Oblast. Fierce battles are underway there, with Avdiivka near occupied city of Donetsk at the epicenter.

Read more:

