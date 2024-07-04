Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Ukrainian troops withdraw from Chasiv Yar’s easternmost Canal neighborhood

Ukrainian forces have withdrawn from the Canal neighborhood in Chasiv Yar, Donetsk Oblast, as Russia intensifies its efforts to capture the town, the military reports.
byYuri Zoria
04/07/2024
2 minute read
ukrainian troops withdrew from chasiv yar's easternmost canal neighborhood situation yar donetsk oblast 4 july 2024 map chasiv-yar-4-july-2024
Situation in Chasiv Yar, Donetsk Oblast, as of 4 July 2024. Map: Deepstatemap.
Ukrainian troops withdraw from Chasiv Yar’s easternmost Canal neighborhood

Nazar Voloshyn, spokesman for Ukraine’s Khortytsia Operational and Strategic Grouping of Forces, reported during a national telethon on 4 July, that Ukrainian Defense Forces withdrew from the Canal neighborhood in Chasiv Yar, Donetsk Oblast, Liga reports.

Russia has been trying to capture Chasiv Yar for months in a bid to occupy the entirety of Donetsk Oblast. The Canal neighborhood is situated on the eastern bank of the Siverskyi Donets-Donbas canal, while the rest of the town lies on the western side.

According to Voloshyn, it was “inexpedient” to hold the district where Russian occupiers had entered.

This threatened the lives and health of the military personnel. Our defenders’ positions were destroyed. The command made the decision to retreat to more secure, better-prepared positions,” said the spokesman.

However, according to Voloshyn, the Russian military continues its active combat operations there. He noted that the enemy has certain deadlines, which it has been unable to meet for several months, specifically to capture the city of Chasiv Yar.

In the last day alone, the area around Chasiv Yar witnessed 238 attacks from various weapons. The day before, there were nearly 260 attacks, and the day before that, over 270. Voloshyn explained that the majority of these enemy attacks were concentrated on the southern part of Chasiv Yar, where there were 34 enemy assaults across the whole front.

Specifically, two assaults targeted Chasiv Yar that day. Additionally, enemy aircraft conducted 16 airstrikes along the front, dropping 22 guided aerial bombs, including one strike on Chasiv Yar using unguided rockets. According to Voloshyn, the Russian army uses artillery barrages and drone drops to cover its assault operations.

Back on 27 June, Nazar Voloshyn told Liga that the Ukrainian forced had pushed the Russian occupiers out of the Canal neighborhood. On 1 July, he said the Russians were concentrating their efforts on the area near Chasiv Yar – Klishchiivka, Andriivka, and Ivanivske.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here


    Will the West continue to support Ukraine?
    • Know what moves the world.
    • Stay informed with Kompreno.
    • Get quality journalism from across Europe.
    Special discount
    for Euromaidan Press readers
    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts