Nazar Voloshyn, spokesman for Ukraine’s Khortytsia Operational and Strategic Grouping of Forces, reported during a national telethon on 4 July, that Ukrainian Defense Forces withdrew from the Canal neighborhood in Chasiv Yar, Donetsk Oblast, Liga reports.

Russia has been trying to capture Chasiv Yar for months in a bid to occupy the entirety of Donetsk Oblast. The Canal neighborhood is situated on the eastern bank of the Siverskyi Donets-Donbas canal, while the rest of the town lies on the western side.

According to Voloshyn, it was “inexpedient” to hold the district where Russian occupiers had entered.

“This threatened the lives and health of the military personnel. Our defenders’ positions were destroyed. The command made the decision to retreat to more secure, better-prepared positions,” said the spokesman.

However, according to Voloshyn, the Russian military continues its active combat operations there. He noted that the enemy has certain deadlines, which it has been unable to meet for several months, specifically to capture the city of Chasiv Yar.

In the last day alone, the area around Chasiv Yar witnessed 238 attacks from various weapons. The day before, there were nearly 260 attacks, and the day before that, over 270. Voloshyn explained that the majority of these enemy attacks were concentrated on the southern part of Chasiv Yar, where there were 34 enemy assaults across the whole front.

Specifically, two assaults targeted Chasiv Yar that day. Additionally, enemy aircraft conducted 16 airstrikes along the front, dropping 22 guided aerial bombs, including one strike on Chasiv Yar using unguided rockets. According to Voloshyn, the Russian army uses artillery barrages and drone drops to cover its assault operations.

Back on 27 June, Nazar Voloshyn told Liga that the Ukrainian forced had pushed the Russian occupiers out of the Canal neighborhood. On 1 July, he said the Russians were concentrating their efforts on the area near Chasiv Yar – Klishchiivka, Andriivka, and Ivanivske.

