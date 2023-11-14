Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

Official: Russian army “eliminated” almost all Ukrainian literature in occupied Luhansk, Donetsk

Ukraine’s Ex-Deputy Prosecutor General accuses Russia of eradicating Ukrainian literature in occupied territories, by replacing local literature with Russian publications, hints at cultural genocide.
byYuri Zoria
14/11/2023
1 minute read
Book piled up outside in occupied Ukraine. Photo: Twitter/@MamedovGyunduz
Over nine years of occupation, Russia eliminated nearly all Ukrainian literature in the occupied parts of Luhansk and Donetsk Oblasts, Gyunduz Mamedov, the former Deputy Prosecutor General of Ukraine (2019-2021) wrote on X/Twitter.

Referring to the Ukrainian Defense Ministry National Resistance Center, he says the occupation authorities labeled all Ukrainian books published in 1994-2021 as “extremist literature.”

“At the same time, in 2023, about 2.5 [million Russian] books were brought to the occupied territories of Ukraine. Thus, Russia is destroying Ukrainian culture, which may be an alleged sign of genocide,” Mamedov wrote.

