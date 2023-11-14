Official: Russian army “eliminated” almost all Ukrainian literature in occupied Luhansk, Donetsk

Over nine years of occupation, Russia eliminated nearly all Ukrainian literature in the occupied parts of Luhansk and Donetsk Oblasts, Gyunduz Mamedov, the former Deputy Prosecutor General of Ukraine (2019-2021) wrote on X/Twitter.

Referring to the Ukrainian Defense Ministry National Resistance Center, he says the occupation authorities labeled all Ukrainian books published in 1994-2021 as “extremist literature.”

“At the same time, in 2023, about 2.5 [million Russian] books were brought to the occupied territories of Ukraine. Thus, Russia is destroying Ukrainian culture, which may be an alleged sign of genocide,” Mamedov wrote.

