Switzerland wins Eurovision Song Contest 2024, Ukraine takes third place

Ukraine got the highest 12 points from the Czech Republic and Moldova.
Olena Mukhina
12/05/2024
2 minute read
Jerry Heil (R) and Alyona Alyona (L) at the Eurovision Song Contest 2024 in Malmo, Sweden, on 7 May, 2024. Credit: the Ministry of Culture
Switzerland’s Nemo won the Eurovision Song Contest 2024 in the Swedish city of Malmo with “The Code” song about the performer’s journey of self-discovery as a non-binary person, said Ukraine’s Ministry of Culture.

Nemo received the highest points from the national jury, and with votes from viewers, they got 591 points.

Ukraine’s alyona alyona and Jerry Heil duo, which performed the “Teresa & Maria” song dedicated to the resilience of Ukrainians amid Russia’s aggression, took third place.

Ukraine received the most 12 points from the Czech Republic and Moldova. Initially, the singer and the rapper got 146 points from the judges and reached the fifth place. The audience was more generous in their evaluations, awarding alyona alyona and Jerry Heil 307 points, Suspilne reported. In total, Ukraine received 453 points. It helped the performers to reach third place.

At the end of their performance, Jerry Heil and alyona alyona addressed the world with a powerful plea from the stage: “Unity for the world. Peace and freedom for Ukraine,” according to Glavcom.

During the 2024 Eurovision competition, Nemo bonded with the representatives from Ukraine and said that Ukrainian people are the most valuable treasures: “You don’t know what a treasure you have in Ukraine. You are amazing people. I am pleased about our communication.”

Furthermore, at the Eurovision 2024, Ukraine set a unique record. Specifically, alyona alyona and Jerry Heil secured Ukraine’s eighteenth consecutive qualification for the competition’s grand final. Since 2003, Ukraine has consistently advanced to the finals, except when the representatives withdraw or cancel performances due to pandemics. It makes Ukraine the sole record-holding country that has achieved such remarkable results.

