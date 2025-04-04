Support us on Patreon
ISW: Ukrainian forces likely liberated Nadiivka village near Pokrovsk

Ukrainian forces have made territorial gains southwest of Pokrovsk while Russian troops continue attacks across multiple settlements in the Donetsk Oblast.
byMaria Tril
04/04/2025
3 minute read
isw
The assessed control of terrain arond Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblast as of 3 April 2025. Credit: ISW
Ukrainian forces have made some territorial gains in the Pokrovsk direction, Doentsk Oblast, according to evidence published by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

Geolocated footage released on 2 April showed Ukrainian troops advancing along Lenina Street in western Novoyelyzavetivka, southwest of Pokrovsk. This same footage indicates Ukrainian forces have seized control of Nadiivka, a village west of Novoyelyzavetivka.

Nadiivka is located in Donetsk Oblast, eastern Ukraine, and was occupied by Russian forces on 21 February 2025. Russian forces have not fully occupied Pokrovsk but are closing in on the city, which remains a crucial logistics hub for Ukrainian forces in the eastern Donbas Oblast.

Russian military bloggers claim Ukrainian forces have also pushed into the western outskirts of Solone, another settlement southwest of Pokrovsk.

“Solone has become a contested ‘gray zone’,” Russian sources reported, who also claim Ukrainian counterattacks are ongoing in the area.

The ISW also reported that Russian attacks northeast of Pokrovsk near Tarasivka and east of Pokrovsk near Yelyzavetivka, Vodyane Druhe, and Promin.

Additional Russian assaults were documented south of Pokrovsk near Zelene and Vidrodzhennya (formerly Novyi Trud). Russian forces also attacked multiple settlements southwest of Pokrovsk, including Udachne, Novoserhiivka, Nadiivka, Uspenivka, Kotlyne, Novoukrainka, Kotlyarivka, Sukha Balka, and Bohdanivka.

Russian bloggers made several unconfirmed claims. One stated that elements of the Russian 90th Tank Division advanced to central Troitske and that Russian forces seized Bohdanivka. Another claimed Russian forces advanced southwest of Kotlyarivka.

