Russia escalates drone war with Ukraine, hits civilian targets

Last night, Russia attacked several regions of Ukraine with Shahed, Lantset, and FPV kamikaze drones. According to the Ukrainian Air Force, the air defense took down 10 of 16 Shaheds.

Russia attacks Ukrainian cities with kamikaze drones almost every day, targeting military and critical civilian infrastructure and often causing casualties among civilians.

Last night, the Russian army launched Shahed-131/136 kamikaze drones from Cape Chauda in occupied Crimea (southern Ukraine) and Kursk region (western Russia), Ukraine’s Air Force reported.

In the Kharkiv Oblast (eastern Ukraine), Russian kamikaze drones attacked the civilian infrastructure of the Zmiiv community, injuring a security guard, the head of the Kharkiv Oblast State Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, reported.

Fires broke out in a hotel building and on the summer terrace of a restaurant.

“At 00:15 am, at least seven Shahed kamikaze drones attacked the village of Koropove in the Zmiiv territorial community of the Kharkiv Oblast. A 47-year-old civilian male security guard was injured and was treated at the scene. Other strikes damaged private residential buildings, a three-story recreation center building, and a canteen,” Oleh Syniehubov reported.

During a Russian nighttime drone attack, Ukrainian defenders landed a Shahed kamikaze drone using electronic warfare systems in the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast (eastern Ukraine). According to the National Police of Ukraine, the drone crashed in a field away from residential areas.

The drone warhead did not explode and will be removed and disposed of. The drone will be dismantled. Its components will be sent to specialists for examination, the police reported.

Last night, Russian Lantset, FPV, and Shahed kamikaze drones also attacked Mykolayiv Oblast in southern Ukraine. According to the head of the Mykolayiv Oblast State Administration, Vitalii Kim, the Ukrainian air defense forces destroyed one Shahed-136/131 kamikaze drone in the Mykolayiv Oblast last night.

“Yesterday, 8 February, at 09:15 pm, 09:40 pm, 09:45 pm, the enemy attacked Dmytrivka village of Kutsurubska community in the Mykolayiv Oblast with Lantset unmanned aerial vehicles and FPV kamikaze drones. One of the strikes damaged an ambulance. An ambulance doctor was injured. Her condition is currently stable and she is receiving all necessary assistance,” Vitalii Kim reported.

Russian nighttime drone attack also damaged civilian infrastructure in Oleksandrivka village of Horokhiv community (Mykolayiv Oblast). As a result of the drone strikes, a fire broke out on a farm and damaged three trucks, a bus, and storage facilities. No one was injured, Vitalii Kim reported.

