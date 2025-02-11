Support us on Patreon
Russian bombs injure seven civilians in Myrhorod, including a 12-year-old and a 93-year-old

Ukrainian Air Force data suggests that at least three drones and all 19 missiles may have hit their targets, while Russian bomb attacks go unreported due to the rarity of successful interceptions.
byYuri Zoria
11/02/2025
3 minute read
Aftermath of Russian bomb strike on Myrhorod, Kharkiv Oblast. 11 February 2025. Photo: Emergency Service in Kharkiv Oblast
Russian bombs injure seven civilians in Myrhorod, including a 12-year-old and a 93-year-old

Last night, Russia attacked Ukraine with more than 120 explosive drones, nearly 20 missiles, and at least 12 aerial bombs, targeting Ukrainian energy infrastructure. Ukrainian air defenses neutralized most drones, but the missiles and bombs caused damaged and injured at least seven people.

Russia continues its deliberate daily air attacks on residential areas and civilian infrastructure. Since October 2022, it has systematically targeted Ukraine’s energy infrastructure with extensive missile and drone assaults, aiming to disrupt civilian life, particularly during the winter months.

Ukraine’s Air Force reported that Russian forces launched a combined attack with various types of missiles and drones overnight on 11 February 2025. The assault included “up to 19 cruise, ballistic, and guided air-launched missiles” targeting gas industry facilities in Poltava Oblast.

According to the Air Force, Russian forces also launched 124 Shahed-type one-way attack drones and other decoy aerial vehicles from multiple locations including Russia’s Millerovo, Oryol, Bryansk, Kursk, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk. Ukrainian air defenses reportedly shot down 57 attack drones across twelve oblasts, while 64 decoy drones disappeared from radars without causing damage.

The Air Forces data implies that at least three drones and all missiles might have reached their targets. The Air Force’s reports omit Russian bomb attacks, as the country’s air defenses rarely shoot down Russian aerial bombs.

Zelenskyy: Russia launches over 1,260 aerial bombs at Ukraine in one week

The missile and drone attack caused damage in Poltava, Chernihiv, Kharkiv, and Cherkasy oblasts, according to the report.

Poltava Oblast under attack

Nine settlements in Poltava Oblast’s Myrhorod district lost gas supply following Russian missile strikes, the Oblast Military Administration reported. However, no hits on civilian infrastructure were recorded in the attacks, according to the report.

Ukrainian Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko reported emergency power cuts were implemented across Ukraine due to attacks on the energy system. Power grid operator Ukrenergo later announced the restrictions were lifted but urged consumers to limit electricity usage between 15:00 and 21:00.

Drones in Kyiv Oblast

According to Mykola Kalashnyk, acting head of Kyiv Oblast Military Administration, a Russian drone attack damaged a kindergarten and two school buildings – an active one and a new construction- in Boryspil District. The blast wave also shattered windows and doors, damaged a playground, and affected a private house.

Sumy Oblast targeted

Russian forces conducted five attacks on border areas in Sumy Oblast, targeting Yunakivka, Khotyn, and Bilopillia communities with gliding aerial bombs and FPV drones, the regional authorities reported. Since the beginning of 2025, air defense units have destroyed 367 Russian drones in Sumy Oblast.

Attacks on Kharkiv Oblast

In Zolochiv community, Kharkiv Oblast, Russian forces struck with seven guided aerial bombs within 10 minutes, community leader Viktor Kovalenko told Suspilne. The Emergency Service says it rescued three people from under the rubble of a destroyed house. Seven civilians were injured, including a 12-year-old boy and a 93-year-old woman, and 13 houses were damaged.

The attacks hit various locations in the Zolochiv community, with two bombs striking Zolochiv itself, one hitting the Vidrodzhennia agricultural enterprise, two falling near Orishanka, and single strikes on Svitlychne, Berezivka, and Makarysa.

