Zelenskyy: Russia launches over 1,260 aerial bombs at Ukraine in one week

Russia launched more than 1,260 aerial bombs, nearly 750 long-range explosive drones, and over 10 missiles of various types against Ukraine within a week, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported on Facebook on 9 February.

Russia continues its deliberate daily air attacks on residential areas and civilian infrastructure. Since October 2022, it has systematically targeted Ukraine’s energy infrastructure with extensive missile and drone assaults, aiming to disrupt civilian life, particularly during the winter months.

Zelenskyy identified three key factors enabling Russian military production and terror campaigns against Ukraine:

“Russia’s military production, which enables such terror, relies on three key factors: sanctions evasion schemes, without which Russia would lack critical components; high oil prices, which should rightfully be lowered; and an insufficient number of our long-range missiles and drones,” he said.

Amid the Ukrainian strategic bombing campaign against Russia’s oil facilities, the President expressed gratitude to international partners strengthening sanctions but emphasized the need for broader action.

“We are grateful to all partners who are strengthening sanctions, but more global efforts are needed to decrease Russia’s oil industry capabilities,” Zelenskyy stated.

He also announced Ukraine’s commitment to expanding domestic defense production, calling for international support.

“We will continue to expand the production of our missiles and drones – and we urge all partners to invest in Ukraine’s defense industry, because these are investments in the protection of life,” Zelenskyy added.

