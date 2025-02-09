Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

Zelenskyy: Russia launches over 1,260 aerial bombs at Ukraine in one week

Additionally, Moscow attacked Ukraine with almost 750 long-range kamikaze drones, and over 10 missiles within a week, he says.
byYuri Zoria
09/02/2025
2 minute read
Zelenskyy North Korea
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his latest video address/ Office of President
Zelenskyy: Russia launches over 1,260 aerial bombs at Ukraine in one week

Russia launched more than 1,260 aerial bombs, nearly 750 long-range explosive drones, and over 10 missiles of various types against Ukraine within a week, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported on Facebook on 9 February.

Russia continues its deliberate daily air attacks on residential areas and civilian infrastructure. Since October 2022, it has systematically targeted Ukraine’s energy infrastructure with extensive missile and drone assaults, aiming to disrupt civilian life, particularly during the winter months.

Zelenskyy identified three key factors enabling Russian military production and terror campaigns against Ukraine:

“Russia’s military production, which enables such terror, relies on three key factors: sanctions evasion schemes, without which Russia would lack critical components; high oil prices, which should rightfully be lowered; and an insufficient number of our long-range missiles and drones,” he said.

Amid the Ukrainian strategic bombing campaign against Russia’s oil facilities, the President expressed gratitude to international partners strengthening sanctions but emphasized the need for broader action.

“We are grateful to all partners who are strengthening sanctions, but more global efforts are needed to decrease Russia’s oil industry capabilities,” Zelenskyy stated.

He also announced Ukraine’s commitment to expanding domestic defense production, calling for international support.

“We will continue to expand the production of our missiles and drones – and we urge all partners to invest in Ukraine’s defense industry, because these are investments in the protection of life,” Zelenskyy added.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!