Mykolaiv Oblast downs 9 of 10 explosive drones in Russia’s unusually small-scale attack

Russian daily UAV attacks typically involve 80-120 explosive and decoy drones, targeting most Ukrainian regions.
by Yuri Zoria
29/12/2024
2 minute read
ukraine repels russia's drone assault downing 14 shahed uavs ukrainian hunters - mobile fire group general staff ukraine's armed forces 07063b22001e40b8
Ukrainian “Shahed hunters” – a mobile fire group. Photo: General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces.
On the morning of 29 December, Ukraine’s Air Force reported that Russian forces launched ten Shahed-type drones and other unmanned aerial vehicles from Crimea overnight on 29 December 2024, targeting only Mykolaiv Oblast. Additionally, the Russians fired six S-300/S-400 surface-to-air missiles from Russia’s Belgorod Oblast at Sumy and Kursk oblasts, the report says.

The last night’s drone assault against Ukraine was unusually weak. Only ten drones fired at one region represent a significant departure from typical Russian daily drone attacks, which usually involve 80-120 explosive and decoy drones striking across most of Ukraine’s regions. Launching fewer drones today, the Russian forces may reserve more for New Year’s Eve and Day attacks.

Ukrainian air defense units, electronic warfare systems, and mobile fire groups successfully intercepted nine Shahed-type drones and other unmanned aerial vehicles over Mykolaiv Oblast, according to the Air Force.

The Air Force announced air alerts in Mykolaiv Oblast around 23:30 and 00:30, with the alerts being lifted by 1:30.

Mykolaiv Oblast Military Administration provided details of the overnight attacks. Around 23:40 on 28 December, Russian forces targeted Ochakiv with Shahed-131/Shahed-136 drones. Debris from the intercepted drones caused fires in three utility buildings and a guest house in a recreational area. Firefighters quickly extinguished the blazes, with no casualties reported.

At approximately 00:50, another attack targeted the Chornomorsk community with Shahed 131/136 drones, resulting in a hit on an unused building. Additionally, falling debris sparked a fire at an administrative building of an energy infrastructure facility, which emergency services promptly extinguished. A 49-year-old facility employee was injured in the incident, with their condition reported as satisfactory.

The target of the S-300 missiles remains unclear. The Sumy Oblast Military Administration’s morning report did not reference the S-300 attacks. Instead, it reported three overnight attacks on border areas, with four explosions recorded. Russian forces targeted two communities with FPV drones and mortar fire, resulting in damage to a civilian vehicle.

