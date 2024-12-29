Mykolaiv Oblast downs 9 of 10 explosive drones in Russia’s unusually small-scale attack

On the morning of 29 December, Ukraine’s Air Force reported that Russian forces launched ten Shahed-type drones and other unmanned aerial vehicles from Crimea overnight on 29 December 2024, targeting only Mykolaiv Oblast. Additionally, the Russians fired six S-300/S-400 surface-to-air missiles from Russia’s Belgorod Oblast at Sumy and Kursk oblasts, the report says.
Ukrainian air defense units, electronic warfare systems, and mobile fire groups successfully intercepted nine Shahed-type drones and other unmanned aerial vehicles over Mykolaiv Oblast, according to the Air Force.
The Air Force announced air alerts in Mykolaiv Oblast around 23:30 and 00:30, with the alerts being lifted by 1:30.
Mykolaiv Oblast Military Administration provided details of the overnight attacks. Around 23:40 on 28 December, Russian forces targeted Ochakiv with Shahed-131/Shahed-136 drones. Debris from the intercepted drones caused fires in three utility buildings and a guest house in a recreational area. Firefighters quickly extinguished the blazes, with no casualties reported.
At approximately 00:50, another attack targeted the Chornomorsk community with Shahed 131/136 drones, resulting in a hit on an unused building. Additionally, falling debris sparked a fire at an administrative building of an energy infrastructure facility, which emergency services promptly extinguished. A 49-year-old facility employee was injured in the incident, with their condition reported as satisfactory.
The target of the S-300 missiles remains unclear. The Sumy Oblast Military Administration’s morning report did not reference the S-300 attacks. Instead, it reported three overnight attacks on border areas, with four explosions recorded. Russian forces targeted two communities with FPV drones and mortar fire, resulting in damage to a civilian vehicle.
