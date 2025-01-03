Axios: Biden reviewed options for striking Iran’s nuclear sites

US President Biden evaluated options for potential military strikes against Iran’s nuclear facilities during a secret White House meeting several weeks ago, three sources with knowledge of the issue told Axios.

US and Israeli officials told Axios that Biden warned Iran last spring about nuclear research. Sullivan confirmed briefing US President-elect Donald Trump’s team, while Tehran debates nuclear doctrine shifts despite claims of civilian intentions. Israeli intelligence estimates Iran would need at least a year to develop a nuclear explosive device.

Axios says National security adviser Jake Sullivan presented various scenarios for responding if Iran moves toward nuclear weapons capability before 20 January, when Trump assumes office. According to a US official familiar with the issue, the meeting focused on “prudent scenario planning” rather than immediate action.

The sources said Biden did not approve any strikes during the meeting. Another source indicated there are currently no active discussions about military action against Iranian facilities.

Some of Biden’s top aides, including Sullivan, argued that Iran’s weakened air defenses and degraded missile capabilities, combined with its accelerating nuclear program, present both an imperative and opportunity for action. The White House declined to comment on the matter.

During the meeting, Biden focused on questions of urgency and whether Iran’s actions warranted a major military strike weeks before the transition, one source said.

US and Israeli officials report detecting suspicious nuclear research activities in recent months, including computer modeling and metallurgy work that could accelerate weapons development.

