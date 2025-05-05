Support us on Patreon
Czechia to train Ukrainian F-16 and L-39 fighter pilots at domestic bases

The program addresses Ukraine’s critical need for qualified F-16 pilots while keeping training operations safely outside Ukrainian territory where they would be vulnerable to Russian attacks.
05/05/2025
A pilot in F-16 fighter in Ukraine.
A pilot in F-16 fighter in Ukraine. Screenshot from the video of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s speech on the Ukraine’s Air Force Day
The Czech Republic will train Ukrainian Air Force pilots on American F-16 fighter jets and Czech L-39 aircraft at its military bases, Prime Minister Petr Fiala announced during a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on 5 May.

Ukraine began receiving F-16 fighter jets and Czech L-39 aircraft in 2024 as part of a coalition effort by several NATO allies to strengthen its air defense against Russian aggression. The first F-16s were delivered by the Netherlands and Denmark, with the initial batch arriving by mid-2024. Ukraine’s Air Force also received French Mirage 2000 aircraft in February 2025, expanding its Western fighter capabilities. Ukraine deploys fighter jets primarily to intercept and shoot down Russian cruise missiles and drones during missile strikes on Ukrainian cities and to launch air-to-ground attacks against Russian positions along the front lines.

“We have agreed that together with partners from the ‘coalition of the willing’ we will be involved in training Ukrainian pilots on F-16 and L-39 aircraft. The training will take place here at bases in the Czech Republic,” Petr Fiala said, according to Suspilne broadcast.

The prime minister noted that Ukrainian pilots are already receiving instruction on Czech aircraft models currently being delivered to Ukraine.

The “coalition of the willing,” launched by Ukraine’s international supporters in March 2025, functions as an interim security arrangement while Ukraine’s NATO membership remains pending. The coalition’s primary objectives focus on bolstering Ukraine’s defense capabilities and facilitating conditions for a sustainable peace resolution.

President Zelenskyy had previously indicated plans for establishing a Ukrainian-Czech school for F-16 training in the Czech Republic, explaining that creating such a facility inside Ukraine would not be possible due to security concerns. Discussions regarding the training program are currently taking place between government officials and military representatives from both countries.

 

