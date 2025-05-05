Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

Ukrainian partisans knock out Russian energy infrastructure 1,100km from Kyiv, disrupt oil refinery operations

byOlena Mukhina
05/05/2025
3 minute read
Atesh sabotages transformer substation in Saratov, disrupting Russian military logistics. Source: Atesh
Ukrainian partisans knock out Russian energy infrastructure 1,100km from Kyiv, disrupt oil refinery operations

Ukrainian partisans have made it all the way to Russia’s Saratov, located approximately 1,100 kilometers from Kyiv. The Atesh movement has claimed responsibility for a successful sabotage operation targeting a critical energy infrastructure facility deep inside Russia.

Atesh, formed in September 2022 following the start of Russia’s all-out war against Ukraine, claimed to have developed a network of agents within the Russian military. They have also established training courses to instruct Russian soldiers on how to damage their equipment.

The attack has cut power to key enterprises, including an oil refinery and a mobilization center. This is yet another warning—the war is reaching even those who thought they were “far away.”

In Saratov, Russia, a powerful energy explosion was reported, and a transformer substation has gone out of service following an attack by the Atesh partisan movement. 

According to the group, the substation powered several important facilities, including mobile communication base stations.

The power outage has hit an area hosting strategically important sites for the Russian military, the GazPromMash oil refinery, the PiroGroup enterprise, and a mobilization center, which, according to the partisans, has been used to coordinate operations against Ukraine.

In its statement, Atesh says that such operations not only disrupt enemy logistics but also create chaos in its rear.

The partisans warn that this is just the beginning, and they will continue destroying infrastructure that supports Russia’s war effort.

“The shutdown of these communication stations will seriously complicate enemy coordination, disrupt logistics, and create additional problems for the occupiers in organizing their defense,” Atesh notes.

Earlier, the Ukrainian resistance reported that Russian National Guard soldiers allegedly involved in looting residents in Kherson Oblast, mysteriously disappeared under unclear circumstances in the Russian-occupied city of Nova Kakhovka. 

Read also

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts