“Even after the most severe losses, we are able to live to the fullest” – Quadruple amputee veteran debuts at charity race

Ukrainian veterans and civilians joined a charity half marathon in Lviv on 3-4 May, raising 2.2 million hryvnias ($53,000) for rehabilitation of Ukrainians affected by the war, the event organizers told Euromaidan Press.

The weekend event featured children’s races on 2 May, with nearly 700 young participants completing 100-meter and 500-meter distances.

Children’s races in the charity half marathon in Lviv on 3 May 2025. Credit: Nova Post

On 4 May an adult competitions occured across multiple distances: 1, 5, 10, and 21 kilometers, plus a team five-kilometer race.

Participants ranged widely in age: the youngest runner was just 4 months old, while the oldest was 78 years old.

A mother with a pram at the half marathon in Lviv on 4 May 2025. Credit: Nova Post

This year organizers aimed to raise 7 million hryvnias ($168,000) for barrier-free projects, medical equipment, supplies, and prosthetics for patients at the UNBROKEN Center.

The Unbroken National Rehabilitation Center in Lviv provides free medical care and rehabilitation for adults and children affected by the war, both military and civilian.

Registration fees for the Lviv half marathon generated 1.65 million hryvnias ($40,000). Ukrainians donated an additional 550,000 hryvnias ($13,000) through the Dobro.ua platform.

A special “Support Run” took place during the event. This symbolic one-kilometer race honored those learning to take their first steps again and returning to active life. Over 100 people led the run, all currently undergoing treatment and recovery from severe injuries sustained during the war.

Among the participants was 14-year-old Yana Stepanenko, who lost both legs in a missile strike on the Kramatorsk railway station in 2022. The attack killed 61 people and injured 121 others. In Yana’s family, only her twin brother escaped injury. Her mother lost one leg, while Yana lost both.

Two years ago, Yana took her first steps on prosthetics. Today, she participates in prestigious world marathons to raise funds for veterans’ prosthetics. Yana ran in the Boston Marathon last year and will take on a new challenge in 2025 – the five-kilometer Tokyo Marathon.

Among other veterans who participated in the maraphon was a 36-year-old Oleksandr Zhavnenko, who was a professional dancer before the war.

“A year ago, I couldn’t imagine being able to run again. But thanks to support, prosthetics, and my own determination – it became possible. This isn’t just a race. It’s my personal challenge and victory,” Oleksandr said.

Another debut runner was Mykola Shot, a veteran who lost all his limbs in the war. He received running feet just days before the event, yet completed his first kilometer alongside his physical therapist.

“This is my first race – and the first step toward a big dream. Next – the Paralympic Games. I want to show the world that even after the most severe losses, we are able not only to survive, but to live to the fullest,” Mykola said.

Some veterans completed the full 21-kilometer half marathon distance, including Olherd Sierov and Ivan Drozd. Both runners also lost limbs during combat operations.

Professional runners and well-known influencers also participated in the event.

“Our marathons are for everyone. For professional runners and amateurs, for those running with pets or with babies in strollers, for veterans with prosthetics or in wheelchairs and so on. We strive to make our events unite Ukrainians,” Inna Popereshniuk, co-founder of Nova Post, said.

The event was organized by Nova Post, Ukraine’s largest logistics company, together with NewRun, a company that has been organizing Ukraine’s largest running events since 2015.

Nova Post has been organizing marathons in Ukraine for over 9 years. Since 2022, the goal of its marathons has been primarily charitable, focusing on raising funds to support Ukraine’s defense and rehabilitation efforts.

