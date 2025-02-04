Ukrainian war veterans with prosthetics raise 6-meter national flag at Kilimanjaro peak

Five Ukrainian veterans, including four with prosthetic limbs, climbed Mount Kilimanjaro to show resilience of the Ukrainian people and prove that even after injuries and amputations life can be lived to the fullest.

The achievement sets a global precedent, as no comparable group of military personnel with prosthetic limbs has previously completed such an ascent together.

Their journey was documented by the Second Wind media project and will be turned into a film, with release scheduled for fall 2025.

The project also aims to reshape public perception of veterans with prosthetics in Ukraine.

“They are not objects of pity but the builders of a new Ukraine,” states the project’s mission statement.

The initiative seeks to demonstrate possibilities for inclusion across various sectors of Ukrainian society, from urban development to sports and business.

“It’s proof that after an injury or amputation, life doesn’t end — you can find your second wind and do what once seemed impossible for you,” the Second Wind project wrote.

Mykhailo, Olha, Roman, Vladislav and Sasha reached Africa’s highest peak at 5,895 meters which took six days to complete – four for ascent and two for descent.

At the summit of Kilimanjaro, the team successfully raised a six-meter Ukrainian flag, symbolizing the strength of the Ukrainian people.

Climbers from different countries who were also at the peak at that time joined in to help unfurl the flag, expressing solidarity with Ukraine’s struggle for justice and showcasing international support.

The climb required four months of preparation and was supported by a professional team including guides, medical personnel, and a documentary crew.

Climbing mountains with prosthetics has its own technical challenges, that the team shared with The Village Ukraine.

“Due to the humidity, the prosthesis quickly filled with sweat. And due to strong friction, the skin starts to burn. You have to be very careful not to get injured even more,” said Roman «Dobryak» Kolesnyk and added “Overall, the route was difficult, but it doesn’t stop you, but rather motivates you to continue.”

Mykhailo “Grizzly” Matviyov explained to Village that he needed to bring tools with him in case he needed to repair or tighten his prosthetic foot. Additionally, he carried a spare foot, a backup stump receiver, liners, and a vacuum.

“The liner has rubber that tends to tear, and if there’s a hole in it, the stump won’t be fixed inside the prosthesis,” he said.

Five Ukrainian veterans, including four with prosthetic limbs, climbed Mount Kilimanjaro. Source: @secondwindua instagram

He also mentioned that it was useful to have pants that unbutton above the knee on the side, making it easier to wipe the stumps without needing to remove the pants completely.

The documentary, directed by French-Ukrainian filmmaker Masha Kondakova and shot by Berlin Film Festival Silver Bear winner Serhii Mykhalchuk, aims to showcase veterans with prosthetics as active contributors to Ukraine’s future, focusing on their capabilities rather than limitations.

