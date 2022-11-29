Russia denies planning to abandon Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant – Reuters

Russian soldier stands near the Zaporizhzhia NPP. Illustrative photo: Energoatom

The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine is still under Russian control and will remain so, the Kremlin stated on November 28, after a Ukrainian official suggested Russian forces were preparing to leave, Reuters says.

The head of Ukraine’s state-run nuclear energy company said on November 27 there were signs that Russian forces might be preparing to vacate Europe’s biggest nuclear plant, which they seized in March, soon after invading Ukraine. The Kremlin dismissed the statement.

Read also:

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. support. Become a Patron! Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to

Tags: Zaporizhzhia NPP