Russia denies planning to abandon Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant – Reuters

Russian troops stand near the Zaporizhzhia NPP

Russian soldier stands near the Zaporizhzhia NPP. Illustrative photo: Energoatom 

Latest news Ukraine

The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine is still under Russian control and will remain so, the Kremlin stated on November 28, after a Ukrainian official suggested Russian forces were preparing to leave, Reuters says.

The head of Ukraine’s state-run nuclear energy company said on November 27 there were signs that Russian forces might be preparing to vacate Europe’s biggest nuclear plant, which they seized in March, soon after invading Ukraine. The Kremlin dismissed the statement.

Ukraine’s nuclear chief says there are signs Russia is about to leave occupied nuclear plant

Read also:

Conflation of nuclear accidents at Zaporizhzhia NPP likely part of Russia’s op to undermine Western support for Ukraine – ISW

Russia denies IAEA full access to Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant after it was rocked by powerful explosions this weekend

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

Tags:

Recent Posts
Subscribe to the newsletter

* indicates required

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Popular Tags