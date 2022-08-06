On the evening of 5 August, rockets hit part of station where nuclear reactor is located. Nitrogen-oxygen station & combined auxiliary building were damaged, there are risks of hydrogen leakage & radioactive material sputtering, Ukraine’s Energoatom agency reported.

The consequences of hitting the reactor are equivalent to use of atomic bomb, the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.



The ministry called on the international community to take measures to force Russia to release the Zaporizhzhia NPP for security of the world.

Zaporizhzhia NPP’s power unit No. 4 disconnected from grid as 2 power lines were damaged in the attack. Evacuation will be almost impossible in case of an accident at the station, the head of the Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration Starukh said, Ukrinform reported.

Tags: nuclear terrorism, Zaporizhzhia NPP