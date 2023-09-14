Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Follow
The Latest

British intel: Energoatom shifts to Western nuclear fuel, moving away from Russian dependence

Energoatom refuels the Rivne NPP reactor with Western-produced fuel. The decision showcases Ukraine’s continued movement away from Russian energy sources.
byYuri Zoria
14/09/2023
1 minute read
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0

Ukraine’s nuclear operator Energoatom sources Western-produced fuel for its Rivne power plant reactor. The company’s shift to Western fuel for Ukraine’s Soviet-designed NPPs is a key point in Ukraine’s long-term decoupling from Russia, which used to supply nuclear fuel, the UK Defense Ministry says in its intelligence update.

The ministry tweeted:

  • On 10 September 2023, Energoatom, Ukraine’s nuclear power plant operator, announced it had a successfully refuelled a reactor at its Rivne Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) using Western-produced nuclear fuel assemblies.
  • All of Ukraine’s NPPs have reactors based on Soviet designs and until February 2022 it relied on Russia for nuclear fuel. Since Russia’s full-scale invasion, Ukraine has accelerated plans to diversify its supply.
  • With nuclear energy supplying approximately half of Ukraine’s electricity, Energoatom’s success in sourcing and installing Western fuel is a major waypoint in Ukraine’s long-term decoupling from Russia whose influence over Ukraine’s energy supply is severely diminished.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Related Posts