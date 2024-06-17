Eng
Global Peace Summit: Russia must withdraw from Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

Participants of the Global Peace Summit have issued a resounding call for Russia to withdraw immediately from the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, emphasizing the critical need to safeguard nuclear safety in the country.
by Olena Mukhina
17/06/2024
2 minute read
russian occupiers prepping hold hostage zaporizhzhia nuclear plant personnel
Russian troops at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, an illustrative image/ Source: Telegram channel, Tsaplienko
One of the key points of the final communiqué signed by over 70 countries at the final meeting of the Global Peace Summit calls on Russia to return the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant under Ukrainian control, said state enterprise Energoatom.

The plant has been occupied by the Russian military since the early days of the war. The occupiers have not conducted necessary repairs and inspections at the plant, and the hired employees are not professional enough to maintain the station.

Moreover, Russia turned it into a military base and a tool for blackmailing Ukraine and Western countries.

“With this document, the global majority demands that the aggressor country return Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant to Ukraine. It is the only way to restore nuclear and radiation safety at the plant and ensure its protection,” reads Energoatom’s statement.

The company, the Ukrainian operator of four operating nuclear power plants, says it “will make every effort to restore the operation of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in accordance with the approved communiqué and ensure its reliable and safe operation.”

Euromaidan Press reported that a number of nations opted not to sign the communiqué. Those abstaining included Armenia, Bahrain, Colombia, Qatar, India, Indonesia, Libya, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Thailand, and the United Arab Emirates.

Eighty countries sign communiqué of Ukraine Peace Summit in Switzerland

Brazil, which attended as an observer, also did not sign the document. Serbia and Hungary, currently run by Russian-aligned governments, are among the signees.

Read more:

